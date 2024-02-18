Northwestern Holds Off Hoosiers in Final Minute

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.—The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team has now lost eight of their last 10 games. The latest defeat came Sunday afternoon to the Northwestern Wildcats 76-72.

Northwestern led by as many as 16 and had four players finish in double figure scoring. Ryan Clangborg had 26 points to lead all scorers. He also went 8-8 from the free throw line.

The free throw line plagued the Hoosiers as they hit 12 of 21 free throws.

Indiana cut the deficit to 43-42 with around 12 minutes to go in the second half. Northwestern went on a 10-3 run and Indiana’s late rally fell short.

The Hoosiers were led in scoring by Kel’el Ware who had 22 points and 16 rebounds. Mackenzie Mgbako had 20 for Indiana.

Indiana turned it over 11 times while the Wildcats had just three giveaways. Northwestern also scored 11 points off the Indiana turnovers.

Indiana is now 14-11 on the year and 6-8 in the Big Ten. Northwestern improved to 18-8 with a Big Ten record of 9-6.

The Hoosiers have the Nebraska Cornhuskers next on Wednesday night at 8:30. Pregame coverage starts at 7:30 on 93.1 WIBC.

