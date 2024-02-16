Reggie Miller Feels Optimistic About Haliburton, Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS–Former Indiana Pacer Reggie Miller will be on the call for TNT’s broadcast of the NBA All-Star game this Sunday in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

When he thinks to his time as a Pacer, he says the first word that comes to mind is “family.”

“I think the coolest for me being here for 18 years was come playoff time. That’s when you’d see so many kids making signs for you because they were so invested. We laughed, smiled, and cried together, but he had some great times,” said Miller on Friday afternoon.

Miller is happy to see one of his old coaches Rick Carlisle coaching the Pacers for a second term.

“He was always looking at the big picture. He would tell me, come playoff time, your opponents are going to take away your first, second, and third moves. When that happens, what do you have left? So he would help me see the game in a totally different way,” said Miller.

As for the current Pacer team, point guard Tyrese Haliburton is about to play in his second All-Star game. Miller says it didn’t take long for him to realize that Haliburton is special.

“He brings people together. If you watch Tyrese play, it’s never been about him. It’s about us or the team. I think he’d be happy with four points and 24 assists with a victory as opposed to a 40 point game and a loss,” said Miller.

Currently, the Pacers are 6th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 31-25. Miller believes if the team stays healthy, special things could be on the horizon.

“I really believe that he (Tyrese) can carry this team to a championship. They’ve gotta believe. They’ve beaten Milwaukee, Philly, and they just beat New York in New York. These are some of the top teams. If I’m them, I’d be saying ‘Why not us?’ They’ve gotta believe though,” said Miller.

After the All-Star break, the Pacers play their next four games at home starting next Thursday against the Detroit Pistons.

