Two Former Colts Players Receive NFL HOF Nominations

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis Colts players have made their way onto the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Ballot. Both Reggie Wayne and Dwight Freeney are among the 15 modern-era finalists nominated for the class of 2024.

Reggie Wayne, who was a wide receiver for the Colts from 2001 to 2014, is being nominated for the fifth time. Over the course of his career Wayne accrued 1,070 career receptions and 14,000+ receiving yards. He is 10th all time in the NFL in both of those categories. He is in the top ten all-time in those categories alongside his Colts teammate Marvin Harrison, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 2016.

Wayne has been a finalist in Hall of Fame voting every year since 2020.

Dwight Freeney, an Indianpolis Colt from 2002 until 2012, is being nominated for the second time. The linebacker and defensive end was a seven-time Pro Bowl player as well as a three-time All-Pro first team selection. He is third all time in the NFL for forced fumbles.

Freeney and Wayne both won a Super-Bowl in 2007 with the Colts.

Teammate Robert Mathis was also nominated this year but failed to make it past the semi-final round.

The selection committee will meet again on January 16th and 17th, with the Hall of Fame Ceremony taking place on Thursday, February 8th of 2024.

