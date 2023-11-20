How Many Wins Do Colts Need to Make Playoffs?

In the early stages of the season, there were questions surrounding if the Colts were a playoff team. Through eleven weeks of the season, that same question is being asked.

Indianapolis is 5-5 with first-year head coach Shane Steichen. The offense has had success in every game besides the last two leading up to the bye week with a rookie quarterback and a back-up quarterback. All-pro running back Jonathan Taylor missed the first four games of the season while Zack Moss became a top three rusher. Michael Pittman Jr. is on pace for career highs in receptions and yards. Rookie wide out Josh Downs has provided a safety valve for Gardner Minshew.

The defense for Indianapolis ranks bottom ten in yards surrendered and seventh most points per game. Shaq Leonard has not flashed his playmaking prowess that led to a huge contract extension. DeForest Buckner has been a consistent force for the defensive line. Zaire Franklin has been a tackling machine. Kenny Moore made history with two pick-sixes in the same game. Finally, it’s been a revolving door as to whom is starting at cornerback for Gus Bradley.

With all those factors, Steichen has somehow put the Colts into playoff position and it’s in large part due to the opponents left on their schedule.

Indianapolis will face two teams with a winning record (Pittsburgh and Houston), one team with an even record (Cincinnati), and four teams with a losing record (Tampa Bay, Tennessee, Atlanta, and Las Vegas). Rookie C.J. Stroud is probably the best quarterback the Colts will face the rest of the season.

The combined record of all the opponents for the Colts is 33-38. Indianapolis has four home games and three road contests left. That’s important because the Colts have struggled at Lucas Oil Stadium. They’re 1-4 at home and 4-1 on the road.

If the playoffs started tomorrow, Buffalo would be the only team between them and the Steelers for the final playoff spot. If the Colts win four of their next seven games, then is that enough to make the playoffs? Will five more wins even be enough? Seven of the sixteen AFC teams have five or six wins.

Kevin Bowen from The Wake Up Call with KB & Andy joined Query & Company Monday afternoon with Jake Query and Brendan King to share his opinion on the number of wins the Colts need to make the playoffs.

