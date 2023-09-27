Can The Colts Make The Playoffs?

Even though NFL teams have a play seventeen games in a season, it’s easy to get caught up in weekly results. The Indianapolis Colts surprised some people by going on the road the defeat the Baltimore Ravens in overtime. Thus, leading to optimism that they could make the playoffs after a solid start to the season.

Following Sunday’s win, the Colts are 2-1 with four home games in their next five.

10/1 vs Los Angeles Rams (1-2)

10/8 vs Tennessee Titans (1-2)

10/15 at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2)

10/22 vs Cleveland Browns (2-1)

10/29 vs New Orleans Saints (2-1)

According to Tankathon, Indianapolis has the seventh easiest strength of schedule remaining with their toughest opponents being the Browns, Saints, Steelers, Falcons, and Buccaneers. As things sit right now, four of those games are at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts have played five quarters with their fourth overall pick rookie quarterback, zero snaps with their all-pro running back, and should get one of their playmaking tight ends (Jelani Woods) back in the coming weeks.

An argument can be made that Shane Steichen’s group could be 3-0 if they eliminate the turnovers and mental mistakes against the Jaguars, but that’s not how things work. Instead, the Colts first year head coach looks to extend the streak to 19 consecutive years with a first-year head-coach making the playoffs. (2004 last time a first-year head coach failed to make playoffs).

Arizona’s Johnathan Gannon (1-2)

Houston’s DeMeco Ryans (1-2)

Carolina’s Frank Reich (0-3)

Denver’s Sean Peyton (0-3)

The playoffs should not be the goal for the Colts this year. If they happen to make it, then that means one of two things happened.

Anthony Richardson’s development is ahead of schedule Gardner Minshew leads team to victories while Richardson deals with injuries

The Dean, Mike Chappell, from CBS4 and FOX59 joined Query & Company Monday afternoon and shared his opinion on whether the Colts are a legitimate fringe playoff team.

To listen to Jake Query and Jimmy Cook’s conversation with Mike Chappell, download the podcast containing the conversation below! You can always listen to the Query & Company from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. You can also watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.