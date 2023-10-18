Colts Coach: Richardson Will Learn A Lot During This Tough Time

INDIANAPOLIS–Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen says the rest of the year can be a learning experience for his rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. Richardson has been ruled out for the rest of the regular season because he’s getting surgery on this throwing shoulder after he injured it against the Tennessee Titans October 8.

“Going through that process and talking to all of the doctors, we realize this is the best thing for him and this franchise so we can get him healthy for next season,” said Steichen at a news conference on Wednesday.

Since the Colts picked Richardson with the 4th overall in this year’s NFL Draft, Steichen said it was best for them to think about what was best for Richardson in the long-term. In the meantime, Steichen knows he’ll benefit from observing the rest of the team.

“He’ll be engaged. He’ll be in the meetings sitting back, watching, and learning. That will be good for him. This will help make him stronger in the long run,” said Steichen.

Steichen says now the Colts have clarity as to who will be leading the offense. That’s quarterback Gardner Minshew.

“This is Gardner’s team and we’ve got a ton of confidence in Gardner and his abilities moving forward and this offense, the defense and special teams. We’ve got a great opportunity this week to go against the Browns and go compete,” said Steichen.

Minshew will try to bounce back against Cleveland after throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble in the team’s 37-20 loss to Jacksonville. Kickoff is at 1 pm Sunday afternoon between the Colts and Browns.

