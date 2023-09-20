Listen Live
Sports News

Kylen Granson’s Baby Photos…With a Touchdown Football

Published on September 20, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Indianapolis Colts

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — You may expect parents to celebrate the birth of their child with a photoshoot.  Well, one Indianapolis Colts player put a twist on this tradition by posing…with a football.

Tight end Kylen Granson celebrated his first-ever professional touchdown during the Colts game against the Houston Texans.  The Hoosier team won that game, 31-20.

To honor his accomplishment, Granson posted a series of images to social media.

Related Stories

In them, he can be seen cuddling a football wrapped in a baby blanket.  He appears to be wearing a black and brown cardigan, with a flower tucked behind his ear, as he gazes upon his baby…football.

While some of the tight end’s teammates poked fun at his photoshoot, many ultimately found Granson’s stunt humorous.  Commenters made it clear that he should be proud of this career milestone.

window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {

setTimeout(function () {

var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];

s.async = true;

s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js&#8217;;

el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);

}, 1000)

});

The post Kylen Granson’s Baby Photos…With a Touchdown Football appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Kylen Granson’s Baby Photos…With a Touchdown Football  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close