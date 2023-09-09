Indiana High School Football Final Scores From Friday Night | Week 4

Looking for Friday nights High School football final scores? Look no further!
Below you will find the final score to every central Indiana football matchup that happened on Friday night!
Bremen 28, Triton 21
Brown County 62, Irvington Prep 6
Brownsburg 53, Avon 30
Cascade 68, Cloverdale 0
Center Grove 35, Cincinnati 34 OT
Danville 51, Crawfordsville 0
Franklin 22, Whiteland 21
Guerin Catholic 27, Brebeuf Jesuit 15
Greenfield Central 43, Pendleton Heights 38
Greenwood Christian 35, Edinburgh 6
Hamilton Heights 42, Northwestern 0
Hamilton South Eastern 35, Fishers 34 OT
Heritage Christian 34, South Adams 14
IMG Academy 34, Ben Davis 14
Indianapolis Attucks 74, Christel House Manual 25
Indianapolis Lutheran 38, Lapel 7
Indianapolis Ritter 20, Speedway 14
Indianapolis Roncalli 38, Columbus North 10
Indianapolis Scecina 44, Beech Grove 23
Indianapolis Tindley 18, Indianapolis Shortridge 14
Knightstown 35, Union City 21
Lawrence North 49, North Central (Indianapolis) 14
Lebanon 42, North Montgomery 22
Louisville Trinity (KY) 41, Carmel 14
Martinsville 25, Decatur Central 24
Mooresville 59, Greenwood 22
New Palestine 63, Mount Vernon 39
Park Tudor 40, Fremont 3
Pike 46, Southport 14
Plainfield 21, Perry Meridian 20
Providence 66, Clarksville 8
Purdue Polytechnic 28, Noblesville Home School 14
Shelbyville 34, New Castle 14
Sheridan 57, Clinton Central 0
Tri 30, Monroe Central 27
Tri-West 26, Western Boone 21
Warren Central 25, Lawrence Central 16
Westfield 28, Noblesville 21
Zionsville 24, Franklin Central 10
