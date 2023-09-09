Indiana High School Football Final Scores From Friday Night | Week 4

Looking for Friday nights High School football final scores? Look no further!

Below you will find the final score to every central Indiana football matchup that happened on Friday night!

Bremen 28, Triton 21

Brown County 62, Irvington Prep 6

Brownsburg 53, Avon 30

Cascade 68, Cloverdale 0

Center Grove 35, Cincinnati 34 OT

Danville 51, Crawfordsville 0

Franklin 22, Whiteland 21

Guerin Catholic 27, Brebeuf Jesuit 15

Greenfield Central 43, Pendleton Heights 38

Greenwood Christian 35, Edinburgh 6

Hamilton Heights 42, Northwestern 0

Hamilton South Eastern 35, Fishers 34 OT

Heritage Christian 34, South Adams 14

IMG Academy 34, Ben Davis 14

Indianapolis Attucks 74, Christel House Manual 25

Indianapolis Lutheran 38, Lapel 7

Indianapolis Ritter 20, Speedway 14

Indianapolis Roncalli 38, Columbus North 10

Indianapolis Scecina 44, Beech Grove 23

Indianapolis Tindley 18, Indianapolis Shortridge 14

Knightstown 35, Union City 21

Lawrence North 49, North Central (Indianapolis) 14

Lebanon 42, North Montgomery 22

Louisville Trinity (KY) 41, Carmel 14

Martinsville 25, Decatur Central 24

Mooresville 59, Greenwood 22

New Palestine 63, Mount Vernon 39

Park Tudor 40, Fremont 3

Pike 46, Southport 14

Plainfield 21, Perry Meridian 20

Providence 66, Clarksville 8

Purdue Polytechnic 28, Noblesville Home School 14

Shelbyville 34, New Castle 14

Sheridan 57, Clinton Central 0

Tri 30, Monroe Central 27

Tri-West 26, Western Boone 21

Warren Central 25, Lawrence Central 16

Westfield 28, Noblesville 21

Zionsville 24, Franklin Central 10