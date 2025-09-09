Top Week 2 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds

Fantasy Football is in full swing, and Week 2 means another round of scouring the Waiver Wire on a Tuesday night.

Even if your draft was flawless, staying sharp with weekly adds and drops can be the difference between a playoff push and a championship run.

The waiver wire is where you uncover breakout stars, injury replacements, and the depth you need to navigate bye weeks and tough matchups.

Here’s the key for Week 2: don’t let early-season hype lead you to overreact.

It’s tempting to chase players who had a big Week 1, but not every breakout performance is sustainable. Instead, focus on usage trends, role changes, and players with long-term upside. The goal is to build a roster that’s set up for the season, not just a one-week wonder.

Check out the Top Week 2 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds.

1. Quentin Johnston (WR, Chargers) Source:Getty Week 1 Stats: 5 receptions on 7 targets, 79 yards, 2 touchdowns (24.9 PPR points). Johnston was heavily involved in the Chargers’ offense, finishing third in targets but leading the team in receiving yards and touchdowns. His big-play ability and role in a pass-heavy offense with Justin Herbert make him a high-upside WR2/Flex option. 2. Kayshon Boutte (WR, Patriots) Source:Getty Week 1 Stats: 6 receptions on 8 targets, 103 yards (16.3 PPR points). Boutte led the Patriots in snaps, routes, and receiving yards, emerging as Drake Maye’s favorite target. With New England’s pass-heavy game script (46 Maye attempts), Boutte’s volume and downfield role make him a strong PPR asset. 3. Calvin Austin III (WR, Steelers) Source:Getty Week 1 Stats: 4 receptions on 6 targets, 70 yards, 1 touchdown (17 PPR points). Austin played 45 snaps (second-most among Steelers WRs) and ran 29 routes. His touchdown and consistent involvement in the passing game highlight his potential as a reliable WR3/Flex option, especially with Aaron Rodgers under center. 4. Cedric Tillman (WR, Browns) Source:Getty Week 1 Stats: 5 receptions on 8 targets, 52 yards, 1 touchdown (16.2 PPR points). Tillman matched Jerry Jeudy in targets and played a significant role in Cleveland’s offense. His red-zone usage and chemistry with Joe Flacco give him sneaky WR3 upside in favorable matchups. 5. Dylan Sampson (RB, Browns) Source:Getty Week 1 Stats: 12 carries, 29 rushing yards; 8 receptions on 8 targets, 64 receiving yards (17.3 PPR points). Sampson led the Browns in receptions and was second in receiving yards. His heavy involvement in the passing game makes him a valuable PPR RB3/Flex, even with Quinshon Judkins potentially returning. 6. Bhayshul Tuten (RB, Jaguars) Source:Getty Week 1 Stats: Limited action due to Travis Etienne’s dominance, but Tuten’s value surged after the Jaguars traded Tank Bigsby. Tuten now serves as Etienne’s primary backup, giving him immense contingency value. If Etienne misses time, Tuten could step into a significant role in Jacksonville’s offense. 7. Daniel Jones (QB, Colts) Source:Getty Week 1 Stats: 272 passing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, 1 sack (top-10 QB performance). Jones showcased his dual-threat ability, scoring two 1-yard rushing touchdowns. With a strong offensive line and weapons like Michael Pittman Jr. and Jonathan Taylor, Jones has QB1 upside in favorable matchups. 8. Michael Penix Jr. (QB, Falcons) Source:Getty Week 1 Stats: 298 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 6 rushes for 21 yards and 1 rushing touchdown (24 fantasy points). Penix attempted 42 passes, completing 64.3%, and added a rushing score. His ability to produce through the air and on the ground makes him a solid QB2 with upside, especially with favorable matchups ahead. 9. Jake Tonges (TE, 49ers) Source:Getty Week 1 Stats: 3 receptions on 3 targets, 15 yards, 1 touchdown. Tonges stepped up after George Kittle’s injury, catching a game-winning touchdown. If Kittle and Jauan Jennings miss time, Tonges could see an expanded role in San Francisco’s offense, making him a deep-league TE streamer.