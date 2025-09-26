Listen Live
Sports

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names

Published on September 26, 2025

Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns

Source: Kelsey Grant / Getty

Welcome, basketball enthusiasts!

The thrilling season of fantasy basketball is upon us.

Whether you’re a seasoned strategist aiming to claim the title for the most inventive team name in your league or a last-minute drafter prepping for tonight’s critical picks (don’t forget to add that standout profile picture), this is the moment we’ve all been eagerly anticipating.

Every year, without fail, we dive into a sea of lists and rankings to discover that perfect fantasy basketball team name for ourselves.

Sometimes, we draw inspiration from player names, transforming them into unique creations, and other times we just think of something random and roll with it.

One name reigning supreme in 2025 so far has been: ChetGPT

It’s now your time to pick.

Scroll down and enjoy the best list of Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names.

1. A Friend In Need Is A Friend Embiid

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers Source:Getty

2. Beal or No Beal

Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns Source:Getty

3. ChetGPT

Atlanta Hawks v Oklahoma City Thunder Source:Getty

4. Come Out and Klay

Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors - Emirates NBA Cup Source:Getty

5. Don’t Go Jayson Waterfalls

Toronto Raptors v Boston Celtics Source:Getty

6. Grand Theft Rondo

Boston Herald Archive Source:Getty

7. It’s On Like Doncic Kong

Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors - Emirates NBA Cup Source:Getty

8. Rock ‘Em, Siakam Robots

Indiana Pacers Media Day Source:Getty

9. Smokin’ A Bol

Minnesota Timberwolves v Phoenix Suns Source:Getty

10. Towns With The Sickness

Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks Source:Getty

11. Wiggins Out

Golden State Warriors v Houston Rockets Source:Getty

12. There Goes My Herro

Miami Heat v Phoenix Suns Source:Getty

13. The Zion King

Cleveland Cavaliers v New Orleans Pelicans Source:Getty

14. Full Metal Jokic

Denver Nuggets v Toronto Raptors Source:Getty

15. Jrue Let the Dogs Out

Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks Source:Getty

16. Ja and Order

Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies Source:Getty

17. Harden the Interruption

Los Angeles Clippers v Houston Rockets - Emirates NBA Cup Source:Getty

18. Ice Trae

Atlanta Hawks v Oklahoma City Thunder Source:Getty

19. Haliburton Co.

Orlando Magic v Indiana Pacers Source:Getty

20. Kawhian Punch

Los Angeles Clippers v Minnesota Timberwolves Source:Getty

21. Winbanyama

San Antonio Spurs v Houston Rockets Source:Getty

22. Zero Fox Given

Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns Source:Getty

23. Too Hot to Randle

NBA: NOV 07 Timberwolves at Bulls Source:Getty

24. Three Point Threats

Golden State Warriors v Washington Wizards Source:Getty

25. Bricks and Mortar inc.

Southern Indiana v Duke Source:Getty

26. Hoosier Daddy?

Houston Chronicle Source:Getty

27. No Harm, No Foul

Brooklyn Nets v New York Knicks - Emirates NBA Cup Source:Getty

28. Kawhi So Serious?

NBA: SEP 30 LA Clippers Media Day Source:Getty

29. Fast Break Fanatics

New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers Source:Getty

30. Load Management Lovers

Charlotte Hornets v Philadelphia 76ers Source:Getty

31. 3’s & D’s

New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers Source:Getty

32. Flu Game Fighters

Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan, 1997 NBA Finals Source:Getty

33. I’m just Joakim with ya

2024 Kalahari Conference Group - Petroleos de Luanda v Fath Union Sports de Rabat Source:Getty

34. Ball So Hard University

Michigan v Indiana Source:Getty

35. Hoop There It Is

North Carolina A&T v George Washington Source:Getty

36. J’s on my feet

Indiana Pacers v Charlotte Hornets Source:Getty

37. Jokic of the Year

Denver Nuggets v Chicago Bulls Source:Getty

38. Dame Time Travelers

Milwaukee Bucks v Cleveland Cavaliers Source:Getty

39. Hardened Criminals

Los Angeles Clippers v Houston Rockets Source:Getty

40. Longshots

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 15 Georgia at Georgia Tech Source:Getty

41. Logo Launchers

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 15 SMU at Butler Source:Getty

42. Shaq’s Fools

BKN-PACERS-LAKERS-O'NEAL TROPHY Source:Getty

43. Dunk Dynasty

Charlotte Hornets v Cleveland Cavaliers Source:Getty

44. The Basket Case Scenario

Denver Nuggets v Boston Celtics - NBA Source:Getty

45. Hardwood Haters

2024 USAB Men's Training Camp in Las Vegas Source:Getty

46. Obi tappin

Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers - Game Four Source:Getty

47. Slick Leonard’s Boom Babies

2014 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony Source:Getty

48. Curious George

Charlotte Hornets v Philadelphia 76ers Source:Getty

49. Kawhiet Riot

Toronto Raptors v Los Angeles Clippers Source:Getty

50. Jokic of All Trades

Dallas Mavericks v Denver Nuggets Source:Getty
