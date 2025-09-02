Listen Live
Sports

Top 5 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds: Week 1

Published on September 2, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Waiver Wire adds Week 1 Waiver Wire adds Week 1

Top 5 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds: Week 1

Fantasy Football is here and that means another year of looking at the Waiver Wire on a Tuesday night.

Even if your draft went perfectly, staying diligent with adds and drops every single week can make the difference between a middle-of-the-pack finish and a championship run.

The waiver wire is a place where you can find breakout stars, injury replacements, and depth that gets you through bye weeks.

But here’s the key: don’t let Week 1 hype trick you into blowing your top claim.

Related Stories

It’s easy to chase player who went off in the opener, but sometimes that first-week explosion doesn’t last.

Monitor usage, watch for role changes, and don’t get caught up in the noise, you want to set yourself up for the long haul, not just a one-week wonder.

Take a look below at the Top 5 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds: Week 1

RELATED | This NFL Stadium Ranked #1 For Best Gameday Experience By Recent Study

1. Ollie Gordon II (RB – Miami Dolphins)

Jacksonville Jaguars v Miami Dolphins - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

With injuries in Miami’s backfield, Gordon has climbed the depth chart and is positioned as the primary backup to De’Von Achane.

He could see significant short-yardage and goal-line work, making him a valuable handcuff and potential early-season starter.

2. Bryce Young (QB – Carolina Panthers)

Carolina Panthers v Houston Texans - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

Young ended last season strong, showcasing his dual-threat ability.

With a favorable Week 1 matchup against Jacksonville’s defense, he could deliver solid fantasy numbers, especially in leagues that reward rushing stats.

3. Jaydon Blue (RB – Dallas Cowboys)

NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Falcons at Cowboys Source:Getty

Blue’s explosiveness and receiving ability make him a high-upside option in Dallas’ backfield.

While he may not dominate touches, his big-play potential is worth a roster spot, particularly in PPR leagues

4. Cedric Tillman (WR – Cleveland Browns)

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

Tillman enters the season as Cleveland’s WR2 and has shown the ability to produce when given opportunities.

With a favorable early schedule, he’s a solid pickup for WR depth and may find his way into your FLEX with Joe Flacco throwing the ball.

5. Brenton Strange (TE – Jacksonville Jaguars)

New York Jets v Jacksonville Jaguars Source:Getty

As Jacksonville’s starting tight end, Strange faces a Panthers defense that struggled against TEs last season.

He’s a great streaming option for Week 1 and could have season-long value.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills
50 Items
Sports

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

NFL: JUL 31 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
17 Items
Colts Coverage

Meet Colts 2025 Practice Squad

More Trending
Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Takeaways From Colts First Regular Season Depth Chart Of 2025

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

NFL: DEC 22 Titans at Colts
8 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Perfect 12-Team PPR Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Round-by-Round

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Female College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

2025 Saquan Barkley Youth Football Camp
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Kid-Friendly Fantasy Football Team Names

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

30 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2024

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close