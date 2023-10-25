Top 10 NBA Players Who Commit Personal Fouls The Most
A new ranking has revealed which player has caused the most disruption in the NBA over the last five seasons.
The study, conducted by US betting experts USA Legal Betting, analyzed NBA players’ performance over the past five years to identify who committed the most personal fouls, and scaled this against playing time to reveal the most frequent offenders.
It’s also interesting to see which player is likely to be most affected by the NBA’s recent attempts to cut down on ‘flopping’, which sees players try to draw a charging violation on an opposing team. Those suspected of flopping are penalized and fined up to $2,000.
It turns out these new penalties could prove bad for the Philadelphia 76ers’ Dewayne Dedmon, as he committed a foul every 6 minutes 27 seconds over the last five years.
This is significantly higher than the average offense frequency committed across the NBA – once every 13 minutes and 5 seconds.
Take a look below at the Top 10 NBA Players Who Commit Personal Fouls The Most.
Data gathered from Basketball Reference.
Players with less than 4000 minutes played over the previous 5 seasons were removed.
1. Dewayne Dedmon #14 of the Philadelphia 76ersSource:Getty
Minutes played: 4084
Personal Fouls: 632
Frequency of Personal Fouls: 6 minutes 27 seconds
2. JaVale McGee #00 of the Sacramento KingsSource:Getty
Minutes played: 5006
Personal Fouls: 723
Frequency of Personal Fouls: 6 minutes 55 seconds
3. Naz Reid #11 of the Minnesota TimberwolvesSource:Getty
Minutes played: 4308
Personal Fouls: 610
Frequency of Personal Fouls: 7 minutes 3 seconds
4. Moritz Wagner #21 of the Orlando MagicSource:Getty
Minutes played: 4072
Personal Fouls: 576
Frequency of Personal Fouls: 7 minutes 4 seconds
5. JaMychal Green of the Golden State WarriorsSource:Getty
Minutes played: 5680
Personal Fouls: 774
Frequency of Personal Fouls: 7 minutes 20 seconds
6. Alex Len #25 of the Sacramento KingsSource:Getty
Minutes played: 4278
Personal Fouls: 582
Frequency of Personal Fouls: 7 minutes 20 seconds
7. Jaren Jackson Jr. #13 of the Memphis GrizzliesSource:Getty
Minutes played: 7308
Personal Fouls: 993
Frequency of Personal Fouls: 7 minutes 21 seconds
8. Nerlens Noel #0 of the Brooklyn NetsSource:Getty
Minutes played: 4486
Personal Fouls: 607
Frequency of Personal Fouls: 7 minutes 23 seconds
9. Richaun Holmes #20 of Dallas MavericksSource:Getty
Minutes played: 5630
Personal Fouls: 754
Frequency of Personal Fouls: 7 minutes 28 seconds
10. Daniel Theis #27 of the Indiana PacersSource:Getty
Minutes played: 5161
Personal Fouls: 665
Frequency of Personal Fouls: 7 minutes 45 seconds