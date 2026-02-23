Listen Live
The Fan Invitational Golf Outing Presented by Franciscan Health | 2026

Join us for a premier day on the links at The Fan Invitational Golf Outing, presented by Franciscan Health!

  • Date/time: Apr 30, 10:30am to 5:00pm
  • Venue: Legends Golf CLub
  • Address: 2555 Hurricane Rd, Franklin, Indiana, 46131

Early Bird Ticket Special! 2/23-2/27
$25 OFF PER PERSON OR $100 OFF FOURSOME

Seriously, Don’t miss out! Join us for a premier day on the links at The Fan Invitational Golf Outing, presented by Franciscan Health!

Mark your calendars for Thursday, April 30th, and get ready for an experience worth your while at the beautiful Legends Golf Club in Franklin.

This is your chance to enjoy 18 holes of golf, connect with your favorite on-air personalities, and support a fantastic cause all in one place.

Event Details:

  • When: Thursday, April 30th | Check-in opens at 9:00 AM, Shotgun start at 10:30 AM
  • Where: The Legends Golf Club, Franklin, IN

Why You Should Attend:

  • Support a Great Cause: Proceeds benefit the Franciscan Health Foundation.
  • Mingle with The Fan: See your favorite on-air talent like Kevin Bowen, Jeff Rickard, Jake Query, JMV, and James Boyd as they play and/or broadcast live on-site.
  • Exclusive Contests: Compete in multiple Hole-in-One Contest, longest drive contests and more!
  • Health & Wellness: Take advantage of free cancer screenings available on-site, courtesy of the Franciscan Health Cancer Center.
  • Score Big: Bid on one-of-a-kind experiences, sports memorabilia, and more at our silent auction.

This is more than just a golf outing; it’s an opportunity to connect, compete, and contribute.

Secure your spot today and get ready for a memorable day on the course. We look forward to seeing you there!

