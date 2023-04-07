The 10 Most Recent 4th Overall Picks From The NFL Draft

The 4th overall pick in the NFL Draft has held its ground when it comes to finding great players and having long lasting careers.

All 10 players are still “active” in the league.

Who would you take as the best overall player on this list?

Information gathered with the help of Jasper.ai.

1. Sauce Gardner – Jets – 2022 Source:Getty Sam “Sauce” Gardner was the 34th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. Gardner is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback out of Tulane University who brings a unique running style to the Chiefs’ offense. While at Tulane, he threw for 3,348 yards and 25 touchdowns while also rushing for 668 yards and 10 touchdowns. With his athleticism, arm strength, and experience under center, Gardner is expected to be a key contributor in Kansas City’s offense in 2021 and beyond.

2. Kyle Pitts – Falcons – 2021 Source:Getty Kyle Pitts was the 4th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. Pitts is one of the most exciting prospects to enter the league in some time, as he has the size and athleticism to make an instant impact at tight end. He had 12 touchdowns, 770 yards and 43 receptions as a sophomore during his college career at Florida. As a rookie with the Falcons, he is expected to make an immediate impact on the team’s offense with his ability to stretch the field and create mismatches for opposing defenses.

3. Andrew Thomas – Giants – 2020 Source:Getty Andrew Thomas was the 4th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. Thomas has been a key piece of the Giants offensive line since being drafted, starting all 16 games in his rookie season and earning Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team honors. He allowed only five sacks in 2020, despite facing tough competition from some of the league’s best pass rushers. In 2021, he started all 16 games at left tackle and led an offensive line that allowed only 30 sacks throughout the season.

4. Clelin Ferrell – Raiders – 2019 Source:Getty Clelin Ferrell was the 4th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. Ferrell has been a standout defender since entering the league, being named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team in 2019. He played in 16 games with 60 tackles and 11.5 sacks, which set a Raiders rookie record. In 2020, he started 13 games and had 66 tackles, 9 sacks, five quarterback hits and three passes defended.

5. Denzel Ward – Browns – 2018 Source:Getty Denzel Ward was the 4th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Ward has been a cornerstone of the Browns defense since joining the team, earning Pro Bowl selections in each of his first two seasons and being named First-team All-Pro in 2019. He also set Browns rookie records for most passes defended (24) and interceptions (7). In 2020, he started all 16 games with 51 tackles, one sack, three forced fumbles, one interception, 11 passes defended and one defensive touchdown.

6. Leonard Fournette – Jaguars – 2017 Source:Getty Leonard Fournette was the 4th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fournette has been a consistent presence in the backfield since entering the league, making one Pro Bowl selection in his first two seasons with Jacksonville. He set career-highs with 1,040 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 2018. In 2019, he was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he made an immediate impact on the offense. In 2020, he won a Super Bowl Championship with Tampa Bay and was named Second-team All-Pro for his performance during the season.

7. Ezekiel Elliott – Cowboys – 2016 Source:Getty Ezekiel Elliott was the 4th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Elliott has been one of the leading running backs since entering the league, leading the NFL in rushing yards twice (2016, 2018). He’s been selected to four Pro Bowls and named First-team All-Pro twice (2016, 2018). He also earned two FedEx Ground Player of the Year awards (2016, 2018) and two offensive rookie of the year awards (2016 AP, PFWA). In 2020 he became just the fourth player in NFL history to reach 5,000 career rushing yards in four seasons or fewer.

8. Amari Cooper – Raiders – 2015 Source:Getty Amari Cooper was selected as the 4th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders. Cooper has been a consistent playmaker since entering the league, making three Pro Bowl selections in his first four seasons with Oakland. He was named to the Second-team All-Pro in 2016 after setting career-highs with 83 catches and 1,153 yards. In 2018, Cooper was traded to the Dallas Cowboys where he continued to produce on the field. In 2020, he made his fourth Pro Bowl selection and was also honored as Second-team All-Pro after posting 1,189 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns that year.

9. Sammy Watkins – Bills – 2014 Source:Getty Sammy Watkins was the 4th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. Watkins had an outstanding college career at Clemson where he earned All-American honors. He has continued that success into his professional career, recording over 6,000 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns since entering the league. He joined the Chiefs in 2018 and has since become one of their most reliable wide receivers. With his speed, athleticism and hands, he is expected to be a key contributor on offense for years to come.