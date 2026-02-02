Ranking The Colts 2026 Free Agents

INDIANAPOLIS – We are nearing some answers on how the Colts view their 2026 free agency class. The Colts enter the new league year with around 7-8 starters potentially bound for free agency. The new league year officially begins on March 11th, so the Colts have some time left to re-sign their in-house FAs. We are nearing some answers on how the Colts view their 2026 free agency class. The Colts enter the new league year with around 7-8 starters potentially bound for free agency. The new league year officially begins on March 11, so the Colts have some time left to re-sign their in-house FAs.Let’s rank the tiers of free agents by placing guys in the green (should look to bring back), yellow (could go either way) and red (no need to bring back):

1. Green: WR-Alec Pierce (Age: 25) Related Stories How Did Colts 2025 Rookies Perform?

Oscar Mayer Wienie 500 Returning to IMS in 2026

Indy Tourism Shatters All-Time Records as City Eyes Future NFL Draft Green: WR-Alec Pierce (Age: 25): I’m putting Pierce higher than Jones because he’s earned it. Yes, quarterback matters more and these two are more likely ‘1 and 1A.’ But I think a player of Pierce’s skillset is really difficult to find. He’s a home-run hitting wideout, while also having shown key growth in completing his route tree this past season. Whether it’s the franchise tag or putting their big boy pants on in competing on the open market, the Colts need to bring Pierce back.

2. Green: QB-Daniel Jones (Age: 28) Source: Getty Love Colts Coverage? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Green: QB-Daniel Jones (Age: 28): Again, we are splitting hairs here. If a player with Jones’ career so far played any other position, he wouldn’t be viewed in such an important light to bring back. But that’s the reality of playing quarterback, and how things have unfolded for the Colts over the years. The Achilles situation for Jones does complicate some things, although the Colts don’t seem too concerned about giving him a multi-year deal.

3. Green: DT-Neville Gallimore (Age: 28): Source: Getty Green: DT-Neville Gallimore (Age: 28): The shade of green goes from Army dark to very light very quick on this 2026 Colts free agent list. I’ll put Gallimore next up on the list. He was a nice rotational body behind aging starters in Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner, needing to start 8 games.

4. Green: TE-Mo Alie-Cox (Age: 32) Source: Getty Green: TE-Mo Alie-Cox (Age: 32): With Tyler Warren arriving, that helped properly slot in the other tight ends on the roster into where they should be. That meant not as many snaps for Alie-Cox, serving more of that blocking role. If that’s the plan again for Alie-Cox in 2026, then another one-year deal is just fine. One sneaky item about Alie-Cox, he hasn’t missed an NFL game in the last 5 years (playing in 85 straight games).

5. Yellow: S-Nick Cross (Age: 24) Source: Getty Yellow: S-Nick Cross (Age: 24): Just to remind everyone, this list is not one ranking the “best free agents” in order. It’s a priority list. Cross has had a nice arc to his NFL career so far, but the business side of things has to be addressed here. Do the Colts really have enough money to be paying two safeties notable money, with Cam Bynum already having 3 years left on his contract? At some point, you can’t re-sign all your starters, while still addressing other, more pertinent needs. Granted, if Cross walks, you have a clear need for a starting safety.

6. Yellow: RT-Braden Smith (Age: 29) Source: Getty Yellow: RT-Braden Smith (Age: 29): Unlike at safety, the Colts have a better chance to “pass the torch” at right tackle. Braden Smith has been a very, very quality right tackle in his 8-year Colts career. He’s one of the better draft picks of the Chris Ballard era. But questions about his future are there, as he ended the season on injured reserve (neck/concussion). Rookie Jalen Travis, a 4th round pick, seemed to do a nice job with the starters. Like the Colts have done at center (Ryan Kelly to Tanor Bortolini) and right guard (Will Fries to Matt Goncalves), I see Travis taking over here. Again, you can’t have everyone on second and third contracts.

7. Yellow: TE-Drew Ogletree (Age: 27) Yellow: TE-Drew Ogletree (Age: 27): Would the Colts juts swap out Alie-Cox for Ogletree, given the 5-year age difference? That’s a fair question. But I still think both could return on cheap deals.

8. Yellow: LB-Germaine Pratt (Age: 29) Source: Getty Yellow: LB-Germaine Pratt (Age: 29): Lou Anarumo went with familiarity on quite a few personnel moves in 2025. Pratt was one of the few that truly worked. Where I pause on Pratt though is where are the other upgrades in the front 7, outside of the starting defensive end opposite Laiatu Latu? Linebacker could certainly be that. Still though, Pratt was solid enough to warrant some bring back discussion.

9. Yellow: DL-Tyquan Lewis (Age: 31) Source: Getty Yellow: DL-Tyquan Lewis (Age: 31): The Colts have three defensive ends hitting free agency. Urgency to bring back any of them is lacking. I’ll toss Lewis is the lighter shade of yellow. He’s a fine back end rotational option at a couple spots. But his injury history can’t be ignored.

10. Red: C-Danny Pinter (Age: 29) Source: Getty Red: C-Danny Pinter (Age: 29): A Colts 5th round pick in 2020, Pinter has been brought back on a one-year deal each of the last two seasons. I’ve got no issue in that happening again, but also don’t think it’s the most pressing off-season item.

11. Red: DE-Samson Ebukam (Age: 30) Source: Getty Red: DE-Samson Ebukam (Age: 30): It should be noted Chris Ballard was a fan of what Ebukam brought the Colts before missing a few weeks due to a knee injury last season. Still though, unless Ebukam is prepared to take a serious pay cut, he’s not fitting the “younger, faster” mantra set out this offseason.

12. Red: DE-Kwity Paye (Age: 27) Red: DE-Kwity Paye (Age: 27): No amount of edge setting in the run game can make up for the lack of pass rush presser Paye has given the Colts with his rookie contract coming to an end. The Colts did pick up Paye’s 5th year option for the 2025 campaign, but he once again underwhelmed in that area of creating pressure. It’s time for new defensive end blood.