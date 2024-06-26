Listen Live
Top 10 Most Notable Draft Steals in NBA History

Published on June 26, 2024

DENVER NUGGETS VS MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES, NBA

Source: AAron Ontiveroz / Getty

The NBA Draft is one of, if not the most memorable moment in anyone’s professional Basketball career. Where you are drafted is determined based on what you’ve showcased in college or internationally.

Although an athlete has ‘put in the work’ to be drafted in the order that he was selected, there is a possibility that he could not live up to the expectations that was set for him, being considered a ‘bust’, which happens more often that not.

Out of 60 players drafted annually, Is it pretty standard that less than 10 of them see longevity in the league, lasting more than four years in the NBA.

Usually the emphasis of ‘getting the best player’ of the draft is over after the first 10-15 picks, as everyone else is usually written off as mediocre.

But there has been some absolute diamonds in the rough that NBA executives take a chance on late in the draft. Whether it’s intentional or just hoping it’s a pick that sticks, this is what we like to call, a ‘steal‘ in the draft.

Who is the Biggest Draft Steal in NBA History?

Most would argue that Nikola Jokic is the biggest draft steal in NBA history. Jokic was selected by the Denver Nuggets with the 41st overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft.

Jokic’s selection was so overlooked, that his selection wasn’t even televised. The announcement of his selection came during a commercial break, in which a Taco Bell ad was playing while Nikola Jokic’s name was showed at the bottom of the screen.

 

As we approach the 78th annual NBA Draft tonight (June 26th) Let’s take a look at some of the most memorable draft ‘steals’ in NBA history below.

 

1. Nikola Jokic (Pick 41, 2015)

Nikola Jokic (Pick 41, 2015) Source:Getty

2. Draymond Green (Pick 35, 2012)

Draymond Green (Pick 35, 2012) Source:Getty

3. Rudy Gobert (Pick 27, 2013)

Rudy Gobert (Pick 27, 2013) Source:Getty

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Pick 15, 2013)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Pick 15, 2013) Source:Getty

5. Tony Parker (Pick 28, 2001)

Tony Parker (Pick 28, 2001) Source:Getty

6. Manu Ginóbili (Pick 57, 1999)

Manu Ginóbili (Pick 57, 1999) Source:Getty

7. Marc Gasol (48th Pick, 2007)

Marc Gasol (48th Pick, 2007) Source:Getty

8. Jimmy Butler (Pick 30, 2011)

Jimmy Butler (Pick 30, 2011) Source:Getty

9. DeAndre Jordan (Pick 35, 2008)

DeAndre Jordan (Pick 35, 2008) Source:Getty

10. Dennis Rodman (Pick 27, 1986)

Dennis Rodman (Pick 27, 1986) Source:Getty

