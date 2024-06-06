Anthony Richardson’s Injury History after Day 2 of Minicamp

[Indianapolis, IN]- On back-to-back days, Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Anthony Richardson was surrounded by trainers during the Colts Mandatory Minicamp.
On Tuesday, Richardson was looked at by trainers for a back ailment. The staff used a foam roller on Richardson, and he returned to the field not missing a single play. Wednesday was not the same story.
Kevin Bowen of the Wake Up Call with KB and Andy shared Thursday morning Richardson missed some first team offensive reps Wednesday. Bowen noted prior to the missed reps, Richardson could be seen stretching his right shoulder, which was the shoulder he injured against the Tennessee Titans last season and ended his rookie season.
Bowen shared so far; Richardson is the only player he has seen at Minicamp he has seen receive medical attention.
“It’s medical attention, on your star quarterback on back-to-back days,” Bowen said, “When he hasn’t been hit in eight months. Of the eighty guys at this minicamp, I’m going to guess Richardson is the only one I have seen get medical attention.”
Those missed first team reps were taken by veteran journeyman Joe Flacco, who the Colts signed in March during free agency.
Indy Star reporter Joel A. Erickson joined the show to share what he saw.
“It was a little confusing because he did play a little bit,” Erickson said, “It was different than when Michael Pittman got hurt a couple weeks ago. Richardson did not leave the field, he stayed engaged, but trainers were looking at him.”
Richardson’s decision to stay on the field could be a good sign.
“It’s generally good when a player does not leave the field, even when they are hurt, during practice,” Erickson said, “I’m still very interested to see today.”
Richardson played just four games last season for the Colts, dealing with injuries throughout his rookie campaign.
Hear the full conversation with Joel A. Erickson:
1. Week 1: Ankle injury vs Jacksonville JaguarsSource:Getty
In Week 1 Richardson suffered an ankle injury late in the 31-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Richardson would return to the field the next week at Houston.
2. Week 2: Concussion vs. Houston TexansSource:Getty
In Week 2 Richardson suffered a concussion before halftime in the Colts 31-20 win over the Houston Texans. The concussion would sideline him for the Week 3 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens.
3. Week 6: Sprained Right AC Joint vs. Tennessee TitansSource:Getty
After playing the first full game of his career in Week 5, Richardson was injured while running against the Tennessee Titans in Week 6. Richardson sprained his right AC joint, ending his rookie season with surgery.
4. Mandatory Minicamp: Back and Shoulder ailmentsSource:Getty
In his second Mandatory Minicamp, Richardson was given medical treatment on the first two days. On day one, Richardson suffered a back ailment that did not keep him out of practice. On day two, trainers surrounded him after a throw to assess his right shoulder. Richardson would miss some first team offense reps.