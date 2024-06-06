Anthony Richardson’s Injury History after Day 2 of Minicamp

[Indianapolis, IN]- On back-to-back days, Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Anthony Richardson was surrounded by trainers during the Colts Mandatory Minicamp.

On Tuesday, Richardson was looked at by trainers for a back ailment. The staff used a foam roller on Richardson, and he returned to the field not missing a single play. Wednesday was not the same story.

Kevin Bowen of the Wake Up Call with KB and Andy shared Thursday morning Richardson missed some first team offensive reps Wednesday. Bowen noted prior to the missed reps, Richardson could be seen stretching his right shoulder, which was the shoulder he injured against the Tennessee Titans last season and ended his rookie season.

Bowen shared so far; Richardson is the only player he has seen at Minicamp he has seen receive medical attention.

“It’s medical attention, on your star quarterback on back-to-back days,” Bowen said, “When he hasn’t been hit in eight months. Of the eighty guys at this minicamp, I’m going to guess Richardson is the only one I have seen get medical attention.”

Those missed first team reps were taken by veteran journeyman Joe Flacco, who the Colts signed in March during free agency.

Indy Star reporter Joel A. Erickson joined the show to share what he saw.

“It was a little confusing because he did play a little bit,” Erickson said, “It was different than when Michael Pittman got hurt a couple weeks ago. Richardson did not leave the field, he stayed engaged, but trainers were looking at him.”

Richardson’s decision to stay on the field could be a good sign.

“It’s generally good when a player does not leave the field, even when they are hurt, during practice,” Erickson said, “I’m still very interested to see today.”

Richardson played just four games last season for the Colts, dealing with injuries throughout his rookie campaign.

