Indiana Pacers Trade Deadline Recap

The first trade of the day featured the Indiana Pacers when they traded Buddy Hield to the Philadelphia 76ers for Marcus Morris , Furkan Korkmaz , three second-round picks, and $1.2M in cash. Indiana received the best second round pick between Toronto and three other teams in 2024 and 2029 second-round picks via LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers, both unprotected. Hield spent three seasons with the Pacers, playing in 158 games, averaging 15.4 points , 4.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 40.2% from three. He will now join the 30-20 Philadelphia 76ers.

In the final minutes to the deadline, Indiana brought back veteran sharp shooter Doug McDermott . The Pacers sent Marcus Morris, a second-round pick, and $320,000 in cash to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange. McDermott has played in 46 games this season and is shooting 43.9% from three in 15.2 minutes per game. He did spend some time with Rick Carlisle in Dallas. In 26 games, McDermott shot 49.4% from long range. He spent three seasons in Indiana before the last two and a half in San Antonio.

3. Cory Joseph Switches Locker Rooms

In the final seconds of the trade deadline, the Pacers acquired veteran point guard Cory Joseph and a top-55 protected 2025 second-round pick via Charlotte Hornets, and $5.8M in cash from the Golden State Warriors for the worst of the three second-round picks (Cleveland, Milwaukee, or New Orleans) they started the day with. Joseph has only appeared in 26 games this season. He played with Indiana from ’17’-19 then went to Sacramento for two seasons. He played with Tyrese Haliburton during his rookie season. Indiana ended up waiving him a couple hours before tip-off tonight.

Following the moves today, Indiana has one open roster spot. James Johnson has been on the team after the Giannis game ball situation, but his 10-day contract expired this morning. Now that Joseph has been waived, it seems like the 36-year-old will be back on the Pacers bench.