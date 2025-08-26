Listen Live
Colts Make Roster Cuts, Assemble 53-Man Roster

Published on August 26, 2025

NFL: MAY 25 Indianapolis Colts OTA Offseason Workouts

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS The cuts are in.

With the NFL’s Tuesday deadline here, the Colts have trimmed their preseason roster from 90 to 53 guys.

Below is a position-by-position look at the Colts 53-man roster with additional thoughts (* denotes rookie):

1. Quarterbacks (4/3): Jason Bean, Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard*, Anthony Richardson

Indianapolis Colts v Cincinnati Bengals - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

Quarterbacks (4/3): Jason Bean, Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard*, Anthony Richardson

Bowen’s Analysis: There was never a real debate here with Leonard certainly above Jason Bean as the 3rd QB. View Leonard in the new Sam Ehlinger 3rd QB/emergency QB on game day role.

2. Running Backs (7/3) Ulysses Bentley IV*, DJ Giddens*, Tyler Goodson, Khalil Herbert, Nate Noel, Nay-Quan Wright, Jonathan Taylor 

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

Running Backs (7/3) Ulysses Bentley IV*, DJ Giddens*, Tyler Goodson, Khalil Herbert, Nate Noel, Nay-Quan Wright, Jonathan Taylor 

Bowen’s Analysis: For me, this position lacked some clarity in cutting it down. It means Goodson is at least a decent health state to play in September. Herbert (hamstring) was banged up for a lot of August. I thought it might push Bentley IV onto the 53-man roster. Is he a practice squad guy? I think this is an area the Colts should look to add, especially in the pass catching department.

3. Wide Receivers (12/6) Ajou Ajou, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould, Tyler Kahmann*, Adonai Mitchell, Coleman Owen*, Landon Parker*, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., Blayne Taylor*, Laquon Treadwell

NFL: JUL 31 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Source:Getty

Wide Receivers (12/6) Ajou Ajou, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould, Tyler Kahmann*, Adonai Mitchell, Coleman Owen*, Landon Parker*, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., Blayne Taylor*, Laquon Treadwell

Bowen’s Analysis: I always thought this was pretty straightforward. Dulin did suffer a concussion last week so that created some doubt in my head at the back end of this position, but Shane Steichen said he’s progressing well. Selecting this 6 shouldn’t undermine what Owen and Treadwell did this preseason. Both should be practice squad candidates.

4. Tight Ends (7/4): Mo Alie-Cox, Will Mallory, Sean McKeon, Drew Ogletree, Tyler Warren*, Jelani Woods

NFL: MAY 25 Indianapolis Colts OTA Offseason Workouts Source:Getty

Tight Ends (7/4): Mo Alie-Cox, Will Mallory, Sean McKeon, Drew Ogletree, Tyler Warren*, Jelani Woods

Bowen’s Analysis: I just couldn’t see keeping 5 tight ends, with this 4 being the clear names. Woods, a third-round pick in 2022 had a nice/healthy camp after two straight years with season-ending injuries, but he was always further down the depth chart. Will Woods/the Colts want to continue this marriage on the practice squad? Or does either party view this as a time to move on?

5. Offensive Line (14/9): Tanor Bortolini, Marshall Foerner*, Wesley French, Matt Goncalves, Marcellus Johnosn, Quenton Nelson, Danny Pinter, Bernhard Raimann, Josh Sills, Braden Smith, Luke Tenuta, Jalen Travis*, Dalton Tucker, Mose Vavao

NFL: AUG 17 Preseason Cardinals at Colts Source:Getty

Offensive Line (14/9): Tanor Bortolini, Marshall Foerner*, Wesley French, Matt Goncalves, Marcellus Johnosn, Quenton Nelson, Danny Pinter, Bernhard Raimann, Josh Sills, Braden Smith, Luke Tenuta, Jalen Travis*, Dalton Tucker, Mose Vavao

Bowen’s Analysis: Should we expect a waiver claim at offensive tackle? I’ll be watching for that on Wednesday, as Luke Tenuta currently occupies that 4th tackle spot. Danny Pinter, a Ball State product, maintains a spot on the 53-man roster despite having a banged-up training camp.

6. Defensive Line (17/11): Adetomiwa Adebawore, DeForest Buckner, Devonta Davis*, Samson Ebukam, Neville Gallimore, Marcus Haynes, Eric Johnson II, Isaiah Land, Laiatu Latu, Tyquan Lewis, Desmond Little*, Durell Nchami, Kwity Paye, Tim Smith*, Grover Stewart, JT Tuimoloau*, Josh Tupou

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

Defensive Line (17/11): Adetomiwa Adebawore, DeForest Buckner, Devonta Davis*, Samson Ebukam, Neville Gallimore, Marcus Haynes, Eric Johnson II, Isaiah Land, Laiatu Latu, Tyquan Lewis, Desmond Little*, Durell Nchami, Kwity Paye, Tim Smith*, Grover Stewart, JT Tuimoloau*, Josh Tupou

Bowen’s Analysis: Find someone in life you love as much as Chris Ballard loves defensive linemen. He’s kept 11 here. I had some indecision here in rounding out the defensive line group. But the Colts keep their 6th round pick in Smith, a big defensive tackle from Alabama, and Eric Johnson II gets a spot after he returned to the Colts this offseason. Land misses out on staying with the Colts for a third straight season.

7. Linebackers (9/4): Austin Ajiake, Joe Bachie, Jaylon Carlies, Jake Chaney*, Solomon DeShields*, Zaire Franklin, Cameron McGrone, Segun Olubi, Joseph Vaughan

Indianapolis Colts v New York Jets Source:Getty

Linebackers (9/4): Austin Ajiake, Joe Bachie, Jaylon Carlies, Jake Chaney*, Solomon DeShields*, Zaire Franklin, Cameron McGrone, Segun Olubi, Joseph Vaughan

Bowen’s Analysis: I thought Jaylon Carlies (ankle) could be an injured reserve to return candidate, so that opened up a spot at linebacker. And, in my eyes, Olubi nabs that for his special teams history. Again, this number was never thought to be a high one given the lack of proven depth and Lou Anarumo wanting to play more sub packages involving 5 and 6 defensive backs.

8. Cornerbacks (12/6): Mekhi Blackmon, JuJu Brents, Johnathan Edwards*, Xavien Howard, Alex Johnson, Jaylon Jones, Chris Lammons, B.J. Mayes, Kenny Moore II, Duke Shelley, Charvarius Ward, Samuel Womack III

NFL: JUN 11 Indianapolis Colts OTA Source:Getty

Cornerbacks (12/6): Mekhi Blackmon, JuJu Brents, Johnathan Edwards*, Xavien Howard, Alex Johnson, Jaylon Jones, Chris Lammons, B.J. Mayes, Kenny Moore II, Duke Shelley, Charvarius Ward, Samuel Womack III

Bowen’s Analysis: This roller coaster has finally come to a stop. And the Colts are going with 6 cornerbacks, with the surprise cut being Brents. More than a half dozen injuries has kept Brents to playing in just 11 of 34 games. The Indy native was waived as a 2023 second-round pick, with the undrafted Edwards making the team over him. The Chris Ballard draft history at cornerback continues to have several early-round misses. Keeping Jones on the 53-man roster indicates he should be good to play at some point in September. Having said that, I’ve never seen Ballard infuse a single position with more new bodies in one offseason than cornerback. Lou Anarumo clearly is carrying a big-voice in cornerback re-tooling.

9. Safeties (6/4): Cam Bynum, Nick Cross, Daniel Scott, Ladarius Tennison*, Rodney Thomas II, Trey Washington*

NFL: JUL 26 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Source:Getty

Safeties (6/4): Cam Bynum, Nick Cross, Daniel Scott, Ladarius Tennison*, Rodney Thomas II, Trey Washington*

Bowen’s Analysis: Unfortunately, that season-ending injury to rookie Hunter Wohler (foot) kept this cut down pretty easy. Scott, a 2023 fifth-round pick, makes it for the first time in his NFL career, after consecutive years of suffering season-ending spring injuries. Thomas II, a former 7th round pick, is in the final year of his rookie contract.

10. Specialists (4/3): LS-Luke Rhodes, P-Rigoberto Sanchez, K-Spencer Shrader, Maddux Trujillo*

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

Specialists (4/3): LS-Luke Rhodes, P-Rigoberto Sanchez, K-Spencer Shrader, Maddux Trujillo*

Bowen’s Analysis: Officially, Shrader wins the kicking competition. He will join the veteran operation of Sanchez and Rhodes.

