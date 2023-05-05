Cinco De Mayo: Remembering Players In Indy Who Have Worn The Number 5
Cinco De Mayo is a holiday not many people completely understand but we all tend to celebrate it at our nearest Mexican restaurant.
The holiday commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over Napoleon III’s French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.
Soooo… how can we turn this into a sports article? Hmm..
Let’s take a look back at some players who have worn the number five in the city of Indianapolis in honor of Cinco De Mayo.
We would love to warn you that some of these players may bring back joy, some you may not know, but there is one that might bring back some bad memories for some Colts fans.
Below you can see the number 5 is not the most chosen number in the city of Indianapolis but I think one thing we can all agree on is those are 3 fascinating careers to take a look back on thanks to Cinco De Mayo.
1. Jalen Rose (Pacers)Source:Getty
Jalen Rose has a lot to be known for, being a part of the fab five at Michigan, his show on ESPN Jalen & Jacoby, but we want to focus on his time when he represented the number 5 in Indy.
Jalen had a great career wearing number 5 in Indianapolis. In his six years with the Indiana Pacers (1996-2002) he played alongside Reggie Miller and competed for three consecutive Eastern Conference Finals and the 2000 NBA Finals.
He never won a NBA Final but was a strong playmaker for the Indiana Pacers for three out of his six years to help make a great push.
2. Hank Aaron (Indianapolis Clowns)Source:Getty
Not many of you would have thought you would be associating the number 5 with Hank Aaron today. Normally it is 44, the number he wore for 22 straight seasons, or 755, the number of home runs he hit in his career. Number 5 is the number Hank Aaron wore when he played on the Indianapolis Clowns for 3 short months in the Negro American’s League when he was 18 years old. That number transferred to his rookie season as the Boston Braves bought his contract from the Clowns but didn’t last long as he changed to number 44 in his second season with the team.
3. Kerry Collins (Indianapolis Colts)Source:Getty
Kerry Collins is a name quite a few of you should remember. He had a great career, 17 seasons, 19th on the all-time passing yards list, definitely a guy who will be remembered.
But in Indianapolis, he is remembered as the guy who took the next starting snap that ended Manning’s 227 Consecutive starts streak, the guy who lead the Colts to a 0-3 start after the Manning era, but mainly the guy who was given the starting job during the season we tanked for Andrew Luck.
Kerry Collins Career in Indy was short, quick, and to the point. But, he was here.
4. Paul Hornung (1956 Notre Dame Running Back)Source:Getty
We remember Paul Hornung because he wore number 5 for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. But he also took that number with him to the Packers. Paul Vernon Hornung, nicknamed “the Golden Boy”, was an American professional football player who was a running back for the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League from 1957 to 1966. He played on teams that won four NFL titles and the first Super Bowl.
5. Levron Williams (IU Football)Source:Getty
Indiana product.
Williams attended Benjamin Bosse High School in Evansville, Indiana. He was named the 1996 Gatorade Indiana High School Football Player of the Year in 1996 after a tremendous junior year and then took his talents to Indiana university.
As a senior in 2001, Williams and quarterback Antwaan Randle El formed one of the Big Ten’s most dynamic offensive duos. He set career-highs in rushing yards (1,401) and touchdowns (17), including a record-setting six-touchdown performance in a 63–20 win at Wisconsin. Williams twice went over the 200-yard mark in that season, also accomplishing the feat by rushing for 251 yards in a road win at Michigan State in November of that season.