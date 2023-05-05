Cinco De Mayo: Remembering Players In Indy Who Have Worn The Number 5

Cinco De Mayo is a holiday not many people completely understand but we all tend to celebrate it at our nearest Mexican restaurant.

The holiday commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over Napoleon III’s French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

Soooo… how can we turn this into a sports article? Hmm..

Let’s take a look back at some players who have worn the number five in the city of Indianapolis in honor of Cinco De Mayo.

We would love to warn you that some of these players may bring back joy, some you may not know, but there is one that might bring back some bad memories for some Colts fans.

Below you can see the number 5 is not the most chosen number in the city of Indianapolis but I think one thing we can all agree on is those are 3 fascinating careers to take a look back on thanks to Cinco De Mayo.