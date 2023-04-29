A Full Review Of The Indianapolis Colts 2023 Draft Picks

The Indianapolis Colts entered the NFL Draft with the goal of finding a new direction for their team who has been caught up in a quarterback carousel.
The Colts came into the draft focused on getting a quarterback, finding some plug and play now cornerbacks, maybe sneaking in an elite wide receiver, and adding depth to their trenches.
The team had some early picks in the draft and selected players who they believed could make an immediate impact such as Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents, and North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs.
With their later picks, the Colts focused on adding depth by overall talent left on the board.
The Colts went into the draft with a clear strategy for improvement and made calculated picks on athletic players to move toward their goal of having a successful 2023-24 NFL season.
Review every pick below from the Indianapolis Colts and then check out Kevin Bowen’s breakdown from each player as well.
1. Anthony RIchardson, Round 1 – Pick 4Source:n/a
Anthony Richardson was drafted in the 1st round – 4th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Indianapolis Colts out of Florida.
In Richardson, the Colts are getting a quarterback with the physical gifts you dream about. And one with major confidence in becoming a great one. The size (6-4, 236), the speed (4.43 40-yard dash), and arm strength to reach every level of the field. Even while Richardson tries to grow as a passer, he immediately walks into the NFL giving the Colts a huge advantage in the run-game at the quarterback position. The Colts, whenever they turn to Richardson under center, are instantly a more dynamic offense in that facet of the game, one in which Shane Steichen has recent success with (along with QB coach Cam Turner).
Player breakdown on Anthony Richardson provided by Colts Insider Kevin Bowen
2. JuJu Brents, Round 2 – Pick 38Source:n/a
Julius (JuJu) Brents was drafted in the 2nd round – 38th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Indianapolis Colts out of Kansas State.
Brents had an eye-popping Combine from a wingspan, short-area quickness and jumping standpoint. This combo of frame/testing numbers is what Gus Bradley covets at the cornerback position. At 6-3 and 198 pounds, Brents will enter a depth chart lacking any sharpie-d in options as an outside cornerback.
Player breakdown on Julius Brents provided by Colts Insider Kevin Bowen
3. Josh Downs, Round 3 – Pick 79Source:n/a
Josh Downs was drafted in the 3rd round – 79th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Indianapolis Colts out of North Carolina.
Downs makes up for a serious lack of size (5-8, 171) with excellent quickness. Downs also brings ample punt return history as the Colts search for that with Nyheim Hines no longer here. Downs’ father, Gary, was a 7-year running back in the NFL. At the Combine, Downs said he had several great conversations with Reggie Wayne, and has also been a fan of watching film of T.Y. Hilton.
Player breakdown on Josh Downs provided by Colts Insider Kevin Bowen
4. Blake Freeland, Round 4 – Pick 106Source:n/a
Blake Freeland was drafted in the 4th round – 106th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Indianapolis Colts out of BYU.
Freeland is a versatile tackle with a big frame (6-7, 302 pounds). Freeland started 41 games at left tackle, with 26 starts at left tackle and 15 at right tackle. That’s very attractive to a team needing to bolster its tackle depth. Freeland was a captain at BYU and his athletic profile is something new OL coach Tony Sparano Jr. will try to develop a little more.
Player breakdown on Blake Freeland provided by Colts Insider Kevin Bowen
5. Adetomiwa Adebawore, Round 4 – Pick 110Source:n/a
Adetomiwa Adebawore was drafted in the 4th round – 110 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Indianapolis Colts out of Northwestern.
The Colts took a defensive lineman in Adetomiwa Adebawore, who weighs 282 pounds and ran a faster 40-time (4.49) than drafted cornerback JuJu Brents. He’s one of the most eye-popping athletic testing defensive lineman you’ll ever find. Adebawore was a team captain in his final season at Northwestern.
Player breakdown on Adetomiwa Adebawore provided by Colts Insider Kevin Bowen
6. Darius Rush, Round 5 – Pick 138Source:n/a
Darius Rush was drafted in the 5th round – 138th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Indianapolis Colts out of South Carolina.
After taking cornerback JuJu Brents in Round Two, the Colts dipped back into a major position of need with Darius Rush in Round Five. Rush is a 6-2, 198-pound corner who ran an impressive 4.36 in the 40-yard dash. Rush’s speed is a huge asset as an outside cornerback.
Player breakdown on Adetomiwa Adebawore provided by Colts Insider Kevin Bowen
7. Daniel Scott, Round 5 – Pick 158Source:n/a
Daniel Scott was drafted in the 5th round – 158th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Indianapolis Colts out of California.
Daniel Scott checks the boxes of continued Colts draftees—elite testing athlete, Senior Bowl participant, team captain. Scott is one of the oldest players in this entire draft, turning 25 years old in October. He played at Cal for 6 years, taking advantage of the extra COVID year. Scott started 28 career games at Cal, and offered some playmaking from a turnover standpoint, but isn’t known for his consistency in the tackling department.
Player breakdown on Daniel Scott provided by Colts Insider Kevin Bowen
8. Will Mallory, Round 5 – Pick 162Source:n/a
Will Mallory was drafted in the 5th round – 162th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Indianapolis Colts out of Miami.
Will Mallory was the fastest tight end at the Combine with a 4.54 40-yard dash. Mallory had 40 career starts at Miami, catching 115 balls for 1,544 yards (13.4 average) and 14 touchdowns. For a local connection, Mallory is the grandson of former IU football coach Bill Mallory.
Player breakdown on Will Mallory provided by Colts Insider Kevin Bowen
9. Evan Hull, Round 5 – Pick 176Source:n/a
Evan Hull was drafted in the 5th round – 176th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Indianapolis Colts out of Northwestern.
For the second time on Day 3, the Colts find a pick out of Pat Fitzgerald’s Northwestern program. Hull was one of the more multi-dimensional players in all of college football last season. He finished 3rd in the Big-Ten in all-purpose yards per game. He caught 88 combined balls in the last 2 seasons, but also had over 2,000 rushing yards. Hull (5-10, 209) ran 4.47 in the 40-yard dash and tested well in the shorter areas of quickness.
Player breakdown on Evan Hull provided by Colts Insider Kevin Bowen
10. Titus Leo, Round 6 – Pick 211Source:n/a
Titus Leo was drafted in the 6th round – 211th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Indianapolis Colts out of Wagner.
Many times when you get these smaller school picks they enter the NFL with tons of production. But that’s not really the case with Leo. As he transitioned into a full-time defensive end, Leo only had 13 sacks at Wagner. But Leo’s impressive physical build and athleticism helped earn him an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl. It was there where he helped put himself on more of an NFL radar. Leo is 6-3, 245 and ran a 4.69 in the 40-yard dash.
Player breakdown on Titus Leo provided by Colts Insider Kevin Bowen
11. Jaylon Jones, Round 7 – Pick 221Source:n/a
Jaylon Jones was drafted in the 7th round – 221st overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Indianapolis Colts out of Texas A&M.
12. Jake Witt, Round 7 – Pick 236Source:n/a
Jake Witt was drafted in the 7th round – 236th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Indianapolis Colts out of Northern Michigan.