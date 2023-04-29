A Full Review Of The Indianapolis Colts 2023 Draft Picks

The Indianapolis Colts entered the NFL Draft with the goal of finding a new direction for their team who has been caught up in a quarterback carousel.

The Colts came into the draft focused on getting a quarterback, finding some plug and play now cornerbacks, maybe sneaking in an elite wide receiver, and adding depth to their trenches.

The team had some early picks in the draft and selected players who they believed could make an immediate impact such as Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents, and North Carolina wide receiver Josh Downs.

With their later picks, the Colts focused on adding depth by overall talent left on the board.

The Colts went into the draft with a clear strategy for improvement and made calculated picks on athletic players to move toward their goal of having a successful 2023-24 NFL season.

Review every pick below from the Indianapolis Colts and then check out Kevin Bowen’s breakdown from each player as well.