Colts Round 4, Pick 110 Recap: Northwestern Defensive Lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts continue to be all-in on drafting premium athletic testers.

With the 110th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Colts took Northwestern defensive line Adetomiwa Adebawore in Round Four.

Here are 3 takeaways on Adebawore:

1. Freak Athlete

The Colts took a defensive lineman in Adetomiwa Adebawore, who weighs 282 pounds and ran a faster 40-time (4.49) than drafted cornerback JuJu Brents. He’s one of the most eye-popping athletic testing defensive lineman you’ll ever find. Adebawore was a team captain in his final season at Northwestern. Like fellow 4th round pick Blake Freeland, Adebawore was a Senior Bowl participant and has a strong track background in the throwing events. For those curious, Adebawore prefers his full first name when written (Adetomiwa), but is good with those calling him ‘Tomi’ in person.

2. Why Did He Fall?

Of course, anytime you have a tester like this who is one of the rarest athletic defensive line prospects in draft history, the question is there for why didn’t he produce more? Adebawore, who was surprised dropped all the way to Round 4, started 33 games at Northwestern, finishing his career with 12.5 sacks and 24.5 tackles for loss. On his draft call, Adebawore said he prefers to play in the interior of the defensive line, particularly in that 3-technqiue role (like DeForest Buckner). Adebawore’s strength is his get off the ball and is known for a high motor. He stated his technique needs some work as he tries to find a 3-down role in the NFL. An exact position fit a lack of height probably attributed to his falling.

3. Defensive Line Depth

It remains to be seen exactly where Adebawore will fit along the defensive line, but the Colts could use some interior depth probably more than outside. Starting defensive tackles are not a question in Indy, but depth is. Last year, the Colts actually used a pair of Day 3 picks at defensive tackle. Eric Johnson had a quiet rookie season and Curtis Brooks is no longer on the roster. So, another attempt is being made here for guys to backup DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart. We know what Chris Ballard thinks of defensive line depth, so this is always an area he’s looking to address.