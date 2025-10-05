5 Things Learned: Colts Dismantle Raiders

INDIANAPOLIS – The 2025 Colts are getting quite used to having stress-free 4th quarters.

In steamrolling the Raiders on Sunday, the Colts have now won 4 of the first 5 games to begin the 2025 season.

What did we learn from the Colts (4-1) blasting the Raiders?

FIVE THINGS LEARNED

1. Another Blow Out! Source:Getty Another Blow Out! One of the things Shane Steichen stressed all offseason long was the need for more or better complimentary football. Steichen mentioned that this week as something he was really pleased with a quarter into the season. Well, Sunday was another tremendous display of that. The Colts have now won 3 games by at least 20 points this season. To put that into more perspective, the Colts didn’t win a single game by 20 more or more in 2024, 2023, 2022. You have to go back to the 2021 season the last time the Colts had 3 such games in a season, and that was for the entire year. This has been done in 5 weeks. Yes, the competition in these games are likely heading for very early draft picks, but still. The Colts played plenty of bad teams in ’22, ’23 and ’24 and never pounded them anywhere near this degree. Remember, all 8 of the Colts wins last season were by one score. What a change in that for 2025. It was so emphatic on Sunday that Anthony Richardson Sr. entered the game with 11:34 remaining and the Colts leading 40-6.

2. Daniel Jones Highlight Reel Source:Getty Daniel Jones Highlight Reel: Just another ho-hum, solid, no negative-day from Daniel Jones going 20-of-29 for 212 yards and 2 touchdowns before exiting early in the 4th quarter. While Jones had a relatively quiet first half, his finest play of the 2025 season came near halftime. With the Colts having timeouts from 4-yard line and the clock ticking under 20 seconds, Jones rolled to his right to avoid Raiders pressure. A sack would be, potentially, catastrophic, but Jones kept his poise while running to his right and still got plenty of velocity on a ball to Michael Pittman Jr. in the back of the end zone to push the Colts lead to 20-3. For a team struggling in the red zone, these are the types of plays you need from your quarterback. It was an elite play by Jones when you combine the escaping, the poise and the throw for the touchdown. For the day, Jones led a Colts offense that tied a franchise record by scoring touchdowns on 6 straight possessions. What a response, after their first scoreless opening quarter of the season. Offensively, the Colts got nice days from Josh Downs and Tyler Warren and the plan on Raiders stud Maxx Crosby held the All-Pro to just one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit and one pass broken up. Once again, at quarterback, you have to be beyond impressed by the level of play Jones has given the Colts through 5 weeks.

3. Ashton Dulin Shines, As AD Mitchell Sits Source:Getty Ashton Dulin Shines, As AD Mitchell Sits: The Colts punishment for AD Mitchell continued on Sunday. And with that, Ashton Dulin showcased why he’s such a trustworthy and valuable player. While the Colts had Mitchell active (they really had no choice once Alec Pierce had a late-week setback in his concussion protocol), he didn’t play a single snap in the first three quarters and Ashton Dulin took the replacement starting role Mithcell had occupied the previous week in Los Angeles. Instead of Mitchell getting another chance to start/play a ton with Pierce out, the Colts had him in a scout team role at practice throughout the week, and opted for the do-it-all Dulin instead of him. At times on Sunday, Mitchell didn’t even have his helmet on when the offense was on the field, another indicator that the Colts were not planning to turn to him even for his 10-15 snaps he gets when all the wideouts are healthy. Putting the Mitchell drama to the side, what an afternoon for Dulin, still playing his valuable special teams roles and then being the other starting outside wideout opposite Michael Pittman Jr. He had 2 catches for 55 yards and drew a downfield pass interference penalty. The Colts sent a message to Mitchell with a pseudo benching, and the man taking his place delivered, per usual.

4. Big First-Half Plays Offsets Yardage Source:Getty Big First-Half Plays Offsets Yardage: One of the oddities from Sunday was the Raiders having more yards than the Colts at halftime, yet down 20-3 on the scoreboard. That’s quite the rarity. So how did the Colts have such a big lead? Well two big plays coming in slightly unlikely fashions. You had core special teamer Segun Olubi screaming off the edge for a blocked punt to setup a short field, in which the Colts converted into a 14-3 lead. Credit Olubi for maintaining his presence on the team, thanks to his 4th down duties. Part of me wonders if he deserves a chance to play linebacker again with the struggles seen this season there. Later in the first half, with the Raiders trying to make it 14-10 at half, the Colts dialed up another 8-man coverage look with Laiatu Latu showing off his athletic ability in coverage. As Geno Smith, the NFL’s leader in interceptions, tried to force one into the crowded red-zone look, Grover Stewart got his paws up for the tip, with Latu then snagging it out of the air. These two plays were huge in making up for that yardage stat and giving the Colts a three-score lead at intermission. Without one or two of them, maybe this game reaches competitive levels later into the game.

5. Controlling Home Field Source:Getty Controlling Home Field: In returning home after two weeks away, the Colts are now 4-1 with a perfect 3-0 mark at home (and now 4-0 against the AFC). As the Colts are trying to end one of the longest playoff droughts in the NFL, part of the why behind that comes from them not taking control of home field enough. The Colts entered this season 15-19 in home games since last making the postseason. Well a 3-0 start is certainly much better in that record. Like the Titans game a few weeks, this one fell into a “play to your standard, not your competition.” As a touchdown favorite (the 2nd biggest in Steichen’s 39 games as head coach), the Colts more than handled their business and continue to position themselves beautifully as the second month of the season is here.