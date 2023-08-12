5 Things Learned: Anthony Richardson Shows Full Experience In Preseason Debut

INDIANAPOLIS – Finally, we can evaluate some actual football played by the 2023 Indianapolis Colts.

That’s what happened on Saturday, with the Colts taking on the Bills, as Buffalo did beat Indianapolis, 23-19.

Here is what we learned from the Colts preseason opener:

1. Anthony Richardson Experience Source:Getty The whole NFL world got to see 3 series (29 snaps) from Anthony Richardson on Saturday. And it was a nice glimpse into everything Richardson can bring. He flashed the big arm down the field, often on-target. He showcased what his legs can do to keep plays alive and create new possibilities in the run game. And he also looked like a rookie at times, with much-needed work in fine-tuning that accuracy underneath. But this is why you play Richardson. On Saturday, he tosses a first-drive early interception on a clear miscommunication with Isaiah McKenzie (although that ball still should have been thrown away or eaten for a sack), but then bounces back with two nice drives to end his time on the field (and the last drive should have ended with points). Richardson ended the day going 7-of-12 for 67 yards, with 1 INT. He ran twice for 7 yards. Through the first 10 camp practices and now 1 preseason game, there’s plenty of signs pointing to the Colts being willing to start Richardson some 4 Sundays from tomorrow when the Jaguars come to Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts are more than willing to play Richardson early, and the rookie has backed that up. It doesn’t mean he’s ready by any means for full-time NFL life. But that’s why you give him these reps, to see how ready he is. Simply, Saturday was a nice debut for No. 5.

2. How Did The Starters Look? Source:Getty Yes, the Bills did not play Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs on Saturday, but you still got some starting action from both teams. We’ve spent a lot of time on the offense above (with a good amount of tempo used), so let’s focus on the defense/special teams here. It was just 2 series of work for the starting defense, but the play was pretty solid, outside of one big loss of contain on the edge. The defense got a three-and-out on the second series, with cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. making a nice play on third down. Speaking of starting units, it was not a good performance from two newcomers on the special teams though. Isaiah McKenzie had some questionable decisions fielding kicks/punts (hello, Josh Downs?) and free agent prize Matt Gay had an inexcusable missed field goal from 28 yards. It’s going to be interesting to watch how Shane Steichen now handles the next two weeks for his front-line guys. You’ve got one final ‘Colts vs. Colts’ practice at Grand Park on Tuesday. Then you have 3 joint practice sessions total over the next two weeks (Bears on Wednesday and Thursday; Eagles next Tuesday) and two preseason games (Bears next Saturday; Eagles a week from Thursday). These are arguably the most critical evaluation points of August for this staff. And that’s for everyone on this Colts roster. It should be noted Gardner Minshew went 6-of-6 for 72 yards, including leading a touchdown drive in his second-team action.

3. Shaquille Leonard Takes Another Important Step Source:Getty The Colts aren’t even 3 weeks into camp, and Shaquille Leonard has already crossed every single item off the check list, whether it’s practice participation in individual and/or team sessions, or now playing in a game for the first time since November 6, 2022. Imagine saying this about Leonard back in mid-July? Leonard played in a football game on Saturday, logging 6 snaps (if you include an accepted penalty) over 2 series of work. He didn’t record a tackle, and wasn’t near much of the action. But Leonard just playing is something to more than note. Now, the attention for Leonard turns to Week 1, which comes in less than a month. His reps will no longer be judged quantity wise, but more quality wise. Plus, it remains to be seen if Leonard come the regular season will be his normal self play-time wise, too—playing every defensive snap like normal or if they’ll scale him back at all by subbing it out at times.

4. Running Back Watch Source:Getty All of a sudden, the Colts running back watch this preseason is really needed. On Saturday, rookie Evan Hull got the start and the most playing time. He had some nice moments as a pass catcher, which is something he can definitely bring. But the best outing of the day was Deon Jackson’s time with the starters. Jackson ran 6 times for 35 yards. We didn’t see veteran Kenyon Drake until Saturday’s third quarter. When the Colts practiced on Tuesday and Thursday last week, they only had 4 healthy running backs, which is a very small number for training camp. Shane Steichen said on Thursday the Colts expect Jonathan Taylor to return from his excused rehabbing absence next week, and be back at Grand Park. Taylor participating in an actual practice, which he hasn’t done since last December, remains a mystery though.

5. Much Better Preseason Opener From Starting Offensive Line Source:Getty Unlike last season in Buffalo, the Colts offensive line had a much better outing on Saturday, playing 4 of its 5 starters (Braden Smith was out due to a knee injury). Outside of consecutive short-yardage stuffs on the second series, the OL opened up some nice running lanes, granted, the threat of a runner at quarterback makes a world of difference for the run game. Protection was pretty solid for Anthony Richardson. Now, about that offensive line depth…that’s another question after watching them on Saturday. Again, last year preseason’s opener in Buffalo was ugly for the Colts starting offensive line going against the Bills second team. It ended up being a precursor to such a disappointing season for a highly invested unit. Saturday for the starting OL was not the shaky performance from last August. So, that’s a positive for a position group with immense attention on them in 2023. But the depth question has to be there.