5 Things Learned: Anthony Richardson Gets Injured

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts return to football on Thursday night brought up another unfortunate chapter in the Anthony Richardson injury book.

Outside of Richardson having to exit early, there were some notable takeaways from the Colts and Ravens on Thursday.

What was learned from the Colts preseason opener?

FIVE THINGS LEARNED

1. Another Anthony Richardson Injury Source:Getty Another Colts season has, unfortunately, brought another Anthony Richardson injury. And this one is to the precious right throwing hand of Richardson, and comes at a time that a player desperately needing any and all reps can’t afford to be sidelined. More on the Richardson “dislocation” here, but let’s focus on the small sample size of work No. 5 did get. Richardson played two series, going 2-of-3 for 17 yards. His lone incompletion was a near interception, as Richardson was late over the middle trying to make a play on 3rd-and-7 with a collapsing pocket. Dissecting any of this seems like a bit of a lost cause though. Thursday night is once again about having to acknowledge yet another Richardson injury, one month from the regular season opener.

2. Nice Night For Daniel Jones Source:Getty The stat line for Daniel Jones will not give him enough credit for how he looked on Thursday night. Compared to what we’ve seen at Grand Park, I’d say this was a slightly better version of Jones, especially when you factor in a different opponent/actual game setting. Jones finished the night going 10-of-21 for 144 yards, leading 5 full drives (punt, field goal, punt, field goal, missed field goal). Jones was not helped out by 3-4 drops and some leaky tackle play at times. At his best, Jones hit guys in stride, allowing for some key yards after catch moments. He also showed some of that leg ability, in scrambling on a 2nd-and-7 to keep a play alive in which he found Ashton Dulin for 25 yards. While, what happened to Richardson on Thursday has to aid Jones’ cause in this QB battle, the free agent addition also did his own part in making a strong individual impression.

3. Justin Walley’s Rookie Season Over Source:Getty Arguably the worst news from Thursday came in Shane Steichen’s post-game press conference. That’s when Steichen announced third-round rookie cornerback Justin Walley has a torn ACL and will miss the 2025 season. Walley suffered the injury during Tuesday’s joint practice with the Ravens. This is awful news, especially for a player who had clearly earned the coaching staff’s trust and was in-line to be a very valuable 3rd cornerback (behind Charvarius Ward and Kenny Moore II). Without Walley, the Colts will now hope their cornerback depth starts to improve. Jaylon Jones (hamstring) and JuJu Brents (hamstring) haven’t practiced in more than a week. Going back to Walley, this was a 4-year Big Ten starter who had shown some impressive playmaking when he was rarely targeted this camp. With Tyreek Hill and Jaylon Waddle waiting in Week 1, this Colts cornerback room that was looking like a strength might change in a hurry when things get real a month from tonight.

4. Who Stood Out? Source:Getty Let’s start with the first two draft picks in 2025. TE-Tyler Warren caught all 3 of his targets for 40 yards, showcasing a little bit of everything in route running and versatility around the Colts offense. Second-round pick DL-JT Tuimoloau was active, continuing to move around as an inside rusher on passing downs. WR-Ashton Dulin will once again make this team and is a really solid final wide receiver in a 6-person room. A couple of nice plays in the air by young CB-Alex Johnson, who picked off Cooper Rush to start the game. Depending on cornerback health, Johnson could push for a late 53-man roster spot. TE-Jelani Woods had a couple nice grabs in the second half as he tries to fight for a spot in a crowded tight end room. WR-Anthony Gould flashed a bit in the return game (but did have 2 drops). Spencer Shrader was 3-of-4 on his field goals, connecting from 33, 39 and 53 yards, with a 52-yarder missing off the left upright. On offense, about 4 opening day starters played (QB-Anthony Richardson, TE-Tyler Warren, C-Tanor Bortolini, RG-Matt Goncalves). On defense, about 3 opening day starters played (DE-Laiatu Latu, DE-Kwity Paye, LB-Cam McGrone).