Sports

Anthony Richardson Leaves Preseason Opener With Finger Injury

Published on August 8, 2025

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025
Source: Greg Fiume / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – The 2025 preseason debut for Anthony Richardson Sr. was supposed to last a quarter and a half.

Instead, another Richardson injury ended the 23-year-old’s night before his second series of work.

A backside hit against Richardson mid-way through Thursday’s first quarter injured the pinky finger on the QB’s right throwing hand. The quarterback exited after that play and did not return.

Camera shots of Richardson showed him with some tape/a small brace on his injured pinky finger. Following the game, Richardson took blame for taking the sack, acknowledging he should have known the protection was going to create a free rusher from his backside.

At halftime, Shane Steichen shared with FOX59’s Larra Overton this on the injury to Richardson: “I don’t know the extent of it. It was just a dislocation, popped it and popped back in. I don’t know how long he’ll be out.”

The severity of Richardson’s injured pinky could certainly impact his chances of winning the starting quarterback job against Daniel Jones.

Richardson finished the preseason opener 2-of-3 for 21 yards. His lone incompletion was nearly intercepted, coming on a 3rd-and-7 with the Colts in field goal range.

Thursday night was supposed to see Richardson play into the second quarter, with the Colts then flipping that plan with Jones starting in next Saturday’s preseason contest with the Pacers.

Missed time from Richardson is the last thing he needs in a close competition with Jones.

And Thursday night ended much earlier than expected for a guy that needs reps so badly.

The Colts return to Grand Park on Saturday, with 4 practices left there (Saturday-Monday, plus a joint practice with the Packers), before next Saturday’s game vs. the Packers.

While Richardson has had a healthier 2025 offseason, he missed 7 of the 9 team practices in the spring due to right throwing shoulder soreness. And his first preseason action ended early due to a right pinky finger injury.

Injuries for Richardson have been such a constant theme in his young career, sidelining him for 17 of 34 games.

The regular season opener for the Colts is in one month (September 7th vs. Dolphins).

