Movember Men’s Health Event with Franciscan Health

- Date/time: Jan 1, 12:00am
- Venue: Guggman Haus Brewing Company
- Address: 1701 Gent Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Movember is more than a month of mustaches… it’s a movement for Men’s Health Awareness.
Men’s health has taken a back seat for too long, so we are teaming up with Franciscan Health to present a One-Stop-Shop for all things Men’s Health!
Gentlemen, why spend time making multiple appointments, worrying about insurance coverage and sitting in doctor’s offices when you can join us at Guggman Haus Brewing Company for beer, food, football, raffles & prizes!
Come by and see your favorite ON-AIR Talents and get FREE health screenings from Franciscan Health.
🎙 107.5 The Fan‘s Jake Query | JMV | Jeff Rickard
🎙WYXB‘s Sean Copeland | Nick Jordan
🎙 93.1 WIBC‘s Hammer & Nigel
Why attend?
- Catch a Live Broadcast of WIBC’s “First Day” show with Terri Stacy!
- Feel Better, Live Better, catch small issues before they become big ones.
- Get Real Answers and talk one-on-one with health pros who actually get it.
- Free Health Screenings with expert insights.
- Win great prizes and score free swag.
- Score brownie points at home… your partner will thank you for finally getting checked out! 😉
- Earn Boasting Privileges for being Proactive about your health.
- FREE LUNCH & a $10 Gift Card for the first 200 people to complete screenings.
- Meet Great People and connect with others who are taking charge of their health too.
Which screenings are available?
- Blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol
- Strength and balance assessment
- Pelvic health rehabilitation
- Pulmonary function
- Skin cancer
- Oral cancer
- Prostate cancer risk assessment
- Ask a Nurse: GI/digestive health
- Ask an Expert: Cardiac rehabilitation
- Ask a Doc: Health, nutrition and exercise
- Ask an Expert: Clinical research trials
- Immunizations: Flu and/or COVID vaccines
Help spread the word! 📢
Let’s make this year’s event bigger than ever!
This is event is not limited to Men… Invite your spouse, friends, neighbors, family, and colleagues to come along.
Together, we can make a significant impact on Men’s Health Awareness.
It’s time to be proactive about your health.