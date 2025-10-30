Movember Men’s Health Event with Franciscan Health

Movember is more than a month of mustaches… it’s a movement for Men’s Health Awareness.

Men’s health has taken a back seat for too long, so we are teaming up with Franciscan Health to present a One-Stop-Shop for all things Men’s Health!

Gentlemen, why spend time making multiple appointments, worrying about insurance coverage and sitting in doctor’s offices when you can join us at Guggman Haus Brewing Company for beer, food, football, raffles & prizes!

Come by and see your favorite ON-AIR Talents and get FREE health screenings from Franciscan Health.

🎙 107.5 The Fan‘s Jake Query | JMV | Jeff Rickard

🎙WYXB‘s Sean Copeland | Nick Jordan

🎙 93.1 WIBC‘s Hammer & Nigel

Why attend?

Catch a Live Broadcast of WIBC’s “First Day” show with Terri Stacy!

Feel Better, Live Better, catch small issues before they become big ones.

Get Real Answers and talk one-on-one with health pros who actually get it.

Free Health Screenings with expert insights.

Win great prizes and score free swag.

Score brownie points at home… your partner will thank you for finally getting checked out! 😉

Earn Boasting Privileges for being Proactive about your health.

FREE LUNCH & a $10 Gift Card for the first 200 people to complete screenings.

Meet Great People and connect with others who are taking charge of their health too.

Which screenings are available?

Blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol

Strength and balance assessment

Pelvic health rehabilitation

Pulmonary function

Skin cancer

Oral cancer

Prostate cancer risk assessment

Ask a Nurse: GI/digestive health

Ask an Expert: Cardiac rehabilitation

Ask a Doc: Health, nutrition and exercise

Ask an Expert: Clinical research trials

Immunizations: Flu and/or COVID vaccines

Help spread the word! 📢

Let’s make this year’s event bigger than ever!

This is event is not limited to Men… Invite your spouse, friends, neighbors, family, and colleagues to come along.

Together, we can make a significant impact on Men’s Health Awareness.

It’s time to be proactive about your health.