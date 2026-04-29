Miller Lite Carb Day 2026

United We Party, all Friday long! 🎉

🏁 Miller Lite Carb Day brings the ULTIMATE kickoff to Indy 500 weekend on Friday, May 22 at the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Race energy meets full-on celebration with the FINAL PRACTICE for the 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500, the fan-favorite Oscar Mayer Wienie 500, and the always-electric Pit Stop Competition. 🏎️💨

And when the engines cool, the music heats up! 🔥🎶 Counting Crows and Switchfoot take the stage for a high-energy concert, turning the weekend into a full-blown party that will have EVERYONE ready for race day!

👇 TICKETS FOR MILLER LITE CARB DAY ARE ON SALE NOW! 👇