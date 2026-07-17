JMV LIVE at Speedway City Garage

Get revved up for the Brickyard with JMV! 🏁

Join us at Speedway City Garage on July 23rd as he broadcasts LIVE from 3PM–6PM. 🙌 Catch the excitement as the Brickyard Hauler Parade gets underway, then stick around for an evening of great food, craft beer + coffee, and community in the Racing Capital of the World! 🍻

📲 Check out the menu and more at speedwaycitygarage.com.