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JMV LIVE at Speedway City Garage

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A smiling man stands in front of a sign for "Speedway City Garage" promoting a live event with "Catch JMV Live" on July 23rd from 3pm-6pm.
  • Date/time: Jul 23, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Speedway City Garage
  • Address: 1552 Main Street, Speedway, IN

Get revved up for the Brickyard with JMV! 🏁

Join us at Speedway City Garage on July 23rd as he broadcasts LIVE from 3PM–6PM. 🙌 Catch the excitement as the Brickyard Hauler Parade gets underway, then stick around for an evening of great food, craft beer + coffee, and community in the Racing Capital of the World! 🍻

📲 Check out the menu and more at speedwaycitygarage.com.

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