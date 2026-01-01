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Upcoming Events - 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

OAR_2026_Regional_EverwiseAmphitheateratWhiteRiverStatePark

Get Tickets: O.A.R

Get tickets to see O.A.R with special guests Gavin DeGraw and KT Tunstill, Thursday, September 3rd at Everwise Amphitheater!
Sep 3
  • Date/time: Sep 3, 7:30pm to 10:00pm
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JMV Labor Day Weekend Bender event poster with live broadcast details, Mystic Waters Campground setting, and two people wearing headphones.

JMV’s Labor Day Weekend Bender at Mystic Waters Campground

Sep 4
  • Date/time: Sep 4, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Mystic Waters Campground
  • Address: 5435 W. State Road 38, Pendleton, IN
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EricClapton_2026_Regional_HeritageBankCenter_0908

Get Tickets: Eric Clapton

Sep 8
  • Date/time: Sep 8, 7:30pm to 10:30pm
  • Venue: Heritage Bank Center
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Two men wearing Evan Williams Bourbon and Lunazul Tequila apparel standing in front of a "Locks & Shots with JMV & Holvy" radio show banner on a grassy background.

Evan Williams Locks & Lunazul Shots – 9/10

Sep 10
  • Date/time: Sep 10, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Joe's Grille - Castleton
  • Address: 6645 E. 82nd Street, Indianapolis
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YachtRockRevue_2026_Regional_RuoffMusicCenter_0912

Get TIckets: Yacht Rock Revue

Sep 12
  • Date/time: Sep 12, 8:00pm to 10:00pm
  • Venue: Ruoff Music Center
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A football helmet with the "Ultimate Tailgate" logo, presented by Franciscan Health Sports Medicine. Text includes "Every Home Game", "Slippery Noodle", and radio station call letters.

The Ultimate Tailgate (9/13) – Slippery Noodle

Sep 13
  • Date/time: Sep 13, 9:30am to 1:00pm
  • Venue: Slippery Noodle
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Two men wearing Evan Williams Bourbon and Lunazul Tequila apparel standing in front of a "Locks & Shots with JMV & Holvy" radio show banner on a grassy background.

Evan Williams Locks & Lunazul Shots – 9/17

Sep 17
  • Date/time: Sep 17, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: The Free Spirit
  • Address: 6155 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis
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Two men wearing Evan Williams Bourbon and Lunazul Tequila apparel standing in front of a "Locks & Shots with JMV & Holvy" radio show banner on a grassy background.

Evan Williams Locks & Lunazul Shots – 9/24

Sep 24
  • Date/time: Sep 24, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Parkside Public House
  • Address: 2602 Shelby Street, Indianapolis
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A football helmet with the "Ultimate Tailgate" logo, presented by Franciscan Health Sports Medicine. Text includes "Every Home Game", "Slippery Noodle", and radio station call letters.

The Ultimate Tailgate (9/27) – Slippery Noodle

Sep 27
  • Date/time: Sep 27, 9:30am to 1:00pm
  • Venue: Slippery Noodle
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Two men wearing Evan Williams Bourbon and Lunazul Tequila apparel standing in front of a "Locks & Shots with JMV & Holvy" radio show banner on a grassy background.

Evan Williams Locks & Lunazul Shots – 10/1

Oct 1
  • Date/time: Oct 1, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Harrah's Hoosier Park
  • Address: 4500 Dan Patch Circle, Anderson
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