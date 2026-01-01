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Upcoming Events - 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Get Tickets: O.A.R
Get tickets to see O.A.R with special guests Gavin DeGraw and KT Tunstill, Thursday, September 3rd at Everwise Amphitheater!
Sep 3
- Date/time: Sep 3, 7:30pm to 10:00pm
JMV’s Labor Day Weekend Bender at Mystic Waters Campground
Sep 4
- Date/time: Sep 4, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Mystic Waters Campground
- Address: 5435 W. State Road 38, Pendleton, IN
Get Tickets: Eric Clapton
Sep 8
- Date/time: Sep 8, 7:30pm to 10:30pm
- Venue: Heritage Bank Center
Evan Williams Locks & Lunazul Shots – 9/10
Sep 10
- Date/time: Sep 10, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Joe's Grille - Castleton
- Address: 6645 E. 82nd Street, Indianapolis
Get TIckets: Yacht Rock Revue
Sep 12
- Date/time: Sep 12, 8:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: Ruoff Music Center
The Ultimate Tailgate (9/13) – Slippery Noodle
Sep 13
- Date/time: Sep 13, 9:30am to 1:00pm
- Venue: Slippery Noodle
Evan Williams Locks & Lunazul Shots – 9/17
Sep 17
- Date/time: Sep 17, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: The Free Spirit
- Address: 6155 E. 86th Street, Indianapolis
Evan Williams Locks & Lunazul Shots – 9/24
Sep 24
- Date/time: Sep 24, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Parkside Public House
- Address: 2602 Shelby Street, Indianapolis
The Ultimate Tailgate (9/27) – Slippery Noodle
Sep 27
- Date/time: Sep 27, 9:30am to 1:00pm
- Venue: Slippery Noodle
Evan Williams Locks & Lunazul Shots – 10/1
Oct 1
- Date/time: Oct 1, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Harrah's Hoosier Park
- Address: 4500 Dan Patch Circle, Anderson
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