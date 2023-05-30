Mark Jaynes Recaps Josef Newgarden’s Thrilling Indy 500 Victory

The greatest spectacle in racing delivered once again on Sunday as Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden captured his first Borg-Warner Trophy after winning the Indy 500.

“This is not easy to win this race. It’s the most difficult race in the world to win.” It wasn’t easy, but @josefnewgarden won it.#INDYCAR // #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/JYs2BHzMN3 — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 28, 2023

Newgarden finally captured that elusive Indy 500 victory in his 12th career start by beating out defending champion Marcus Ericsson in a controversial one-lap green flag sprint to the finish following the third red flag of the day.

There are few things that drive me nuts quite like ending an incredible sporting event such as the Indianapolis 500 under caution. Yes, it stinks for Marcus Ericsson, but the fans deserve a full throttle green flag finish, not a deflating ending under yellow.

The victory was not only the first for Newgarden but it also marked a record extending 19th Indy 500 victory for Team Penske. It also was the first Team Penske win at this historic event since Roger Penske purchased IMS and IndyCar Series.

All in all, the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 once again lived up to its top shelf billing as fans were treated to another thrilling chapter in the rich history of the event. They even got to celebrate with Newgarden post-race.

WOW! This fan was right by the fence as @josefnewgarden came over to celebrate his #INDY500 victory! (via IG/luke_boren15) pic.twitter.com/71yd0iLMTR — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 30, 2023

Tuesday on The Fan Midday Show the Voice of the Indy 500 Mark Jaynes stopped by to break down Newgarden’s epic win.

Mark also spoke about:

the decision to have a one lap green flag to decide the winner

how finally winning the Indy 500 changes Josef Newgarden’s legacy

how the broadcast booth reacted to the green flag decision

what it was like to call the thrilling victory and how his team makes it sound so effortless

Listen to our full conversation with the hall of famer Mark Jaynes below