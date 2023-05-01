Scott McLaughlin Captures First Win of Season

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they open the first show in the month of May by recapping yesterday’s Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix with Scott McLaughlin finishing with his first checkered flag this season. Additionally, they examine where some of the fan favorite drivers are in the standings as they enter the month of May and break down the upcoming schedule that was released for the events leading up to the Indianapolis 500-mile race.