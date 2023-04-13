Broadcast Legend Bob Costas Reflects on a Career To Be Proud Of

The return of Michael Jordan. The O.J. Simpson Bronco chase. The Sandberg Game. Derek Jeter’s fina game. Huge moments in sports. And the voice behind those moments (and many more) is of one man: Bob Costas.

The broadcasting legend joined Kevin & Query on Thursday’s show and discussed a career filled with a ton of highs and some lows. He was the voice you heard on Michael Jordan’s return to the NBA with his first game against the Pacers and Market Square Arena. He talked about his ties to the Pacers and the ABA, his involvement in the O.J. Simpson Bronco chase coverage, moments he wishes he could re-do, what he would consider his career high moment and a whole lot more.

It was a fantastic and in-depth interview, which can be heard in the link below.

