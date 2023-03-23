Rare Win in Toronto Shows Pacers Have Promise

As the Pacers season gets closer and closer to ending, players and fans alike are looking for what positives they can take away from the year.

Their victory over the Toronto Raptors in Toronto on Wednesday will certainly make that list.

During the game, which saw the Pacers become the first team in NBA history to start three Canadian players in Oshae Brissett, Andrew Nembhard, and Bennedict Mathurin, Nembhard shined the brightest. He delivered a double-double, notching 25 points, 10 assists and 2 rebounds. Mathurin and Myles Turner would contribute as well with 15 and 16 points, respectively.

The win improves the Pacers record to 33-40. While the team is still in contention for the play-in game, it’s no guarantee. Even if they do end up missing the playoffs, they have shown enough promise to call this season a success.

Listen to JMV’s conversation with Chris Denari of Bally Sports Indiana and more below!