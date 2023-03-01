With Combine In Town, Colts Will Look To Identify Their Next Quarterback

The NFL Combine is in full swing here in Indianapolis, giving the Colts a front row seat to potentially find their next franchise quarterback.

Out of the top 4 quarterbacks in this year’s draft, 3 of them will throw on Saturday. Those QB’s are C.J Stroud of Ohio State, Will Levis from Kentucky, and Anthony Richardson from Florida. Alabama’s Bryce Young, who along with Stroud is part of the consensus Top 2, will wait until his pro day to throw in front of scouts. The combine will also provide the Chicago Bears, who own the first overall pick, with an opportunity to scout several defensive players that they could have their eye on. There has been lots of speculation on if the Bears will attempt to trade out of the 1st overall slot with a QB hungry team, or if they’ll stand pat and make sure they can take whatever player they choose.

