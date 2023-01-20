Mike Brey to Step Down as Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Coach

SOUTH BEND, Ind.–The Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey will step down at the end of the 2022-23 basketball season.

Brey, 63, is the winningest coach in the history of the program. His record is 481-269 since he took over at Notre Dame in 2000. So far this year, Notre Dame is 9-10 overall and 1-7 in the ACC.

“It’s time for a new person to step up and I’m excited about my next chapter. I have no idea what the hell it’s going to be, but I’m still excited. After 23 years, you can just get the fatigue of the routine no matter where you are. It just is what it is,” said Brey at a Friday morning news conference.

He led the Irish to an ACC Tournament title in 2014 in the first and only 30+ win season under his guidance. That was the beginning of a three-year run in which Notre Dame made the NCAA Tournament in three straight seasons and went 82-28.

Since that time, however, Notre Dame has made just one NCAA Tournament appearance and not advanced beyond the second weekend of the tournament since consecutive Elite Eight appearances in 2015 and 2016.

Brey said the thing he’s most proud of is the impact he’s made on the players he’s coached.

“With the group of seniors this year, that will mean that there have been 72 young men that have come through and finished their degree. That’s like 72 sons. We’ve had some amazing wins, but we’ve also had some disappointing seasons, but ultimately, it’s about the guys. I can’t wait to come back for a reunion at some point,” said Brey.

Among active NCAA coaches at their current Division I schools, Brey’s 481 wins with Notre Dame ranks sixth-most. His 580 career wins are tied for 75th-most all-time with Fran Dunphy.

Brey will have a say, though, in who will be the next men’s basketball coach at Notre Dame.

“That Mike (Brey) is the winningest coach in the 119-year history of Notre Dame men’s basketball speaks to his skill as a teacher of the game. His even greater legacy, however, lies in his achievements as an educator and mentor of the young men who played for him. In that sense, he represents this University as well as any coach I have worked with during my time at Notre Dame. And for that reason, I look forward to working with Mike to define his future role within Notre Dame Athletics,” said University Vice President and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick.

Brey also discussed that potential role Friday.

“I wouldn’t rule out being around young people, teaching, and coaching again. I don’t think I want to jump back into that next year, but I need some time to think about it. I’ve thought about relocating somewhere else too. 23 South Bend winters are probably more than enough,” said Brey.

Among his accomplishments, Brey was the Big East Coach of the Year in 2007, 2008, and 2011. He was also the National Coach of the Year in 2011.

