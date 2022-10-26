How Much Will Sam Ehlinger Change The Colts Offense Going Forward?

As the Colts turn the page to Sam Ehlinger on Sunday against the Washington Commanders it’s going to be interesting to see what the offense looks like. Quite frankly, the offense with Matt Ryan looked broken. An offense that couldn’t register any sort of regular rhythm or momentum from game to game or even drive to drive. Ehlinger brings an element the Colts haven’t really ever had at quarterback: mobility.

It’ll be fascinating to see how the Colts use Ehlinger’s legs to their advantage when it comes to play-calling. Roll outs, moving pockets, planned QB scrambles, it’s all on the table. We’ll see what happens and whether or not Ehlinger’s athleticism allows for this currently anemic Colts offense to finally look like a modern day NFL offense in some capacity.

