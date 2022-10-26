Michael Pittman Jr. Shows Frustration At Lack of Explosive Pass Plays

After another loss to the Titans on Sunday to drop the Colts to 3-3-1 and 1-3-1 in the division, some frustration boiled to the surface for Colts #1 WR Michael Pittman Jr. and the fact that the Colts couldn’t produce any explosive downfield plays in the passing game against a Titans pass defense that ranked 31st in the NFL coming into Sunday.

More from MPJ: “They’ve just got to trust us, even though they are playing zone, we will go out there and make those big boy catches. Alec has done it, PC has done it, I’ve done it. Big Mike has done it. So, we can do it.” — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) October 23, 2022

Ryan’s lack of arm strength was a concern when the Colts traded for him in the offseason and seemed evident vs the Titans. Pittman Jr. and Pierce have both shown the ability to go up and win 50/50 balls, in fact, that was the defining trait Chris Ballard desired the most before taking each with a 2nd round selection in the draft.

MICHAEL PITTMAN JR. MOSSED HIM pic.twitter.com/qpVfNEG21L — PFF (@PFF) October 12, 2021

Alec Pierce is healthy and back to dunking pic.twitter.com/i1sVqcp20C — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 26, 2022

