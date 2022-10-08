Indy Eleven’s Mark Lowry Reflects On His First Season With Final Two Matches Approaching

(00:00-03:17) – Greg Rakestraw is back with another edition of Soccer Saturday and opens up this week’s edition with a quick preview of the conversations he will have with today’s guests in Mark Lowry, Brian Dunseth, and Palmer Ault. Additionally, Rake teases up some soccer topics that he will discuss on next week’s show.

(06:19-13:11) – Head Coach Mark Lowry of the Indy Eleven makes his final regular season appearance on Soccer Saturday with Greg Rakestraw to share his thoughts on the team heading into their final two matches of the season, how much stock he puts into their 4-2 loss to FC Tulsa, what it has been like coaching at Carrol Stadium for his first full season instead of being a visiting sideline, and what he expects to see from the Charleston Battery in the home finale.

(16:11-37:14) – TV analyst for Real Salt Lake and ESPN in Brian Dunseth makes his return to Soccer Saturday with Greg Rakestraw to explain what it was like signing off for the local telecast for Real Salt Lake for the final time with it heading to Apple TV, what led to him moving away from Sirius XM Radio full-time, why there is a problem with players being treated poorly in the NWSL, and what match today has his attention on decision day.

(40:16-51:37) – A member of the Butler Bulldogs men’s soccer team in Palmer Ault joins Greg Rakestraw on Soccer Saturday explains how training with the Indy Eleven during the summer has helped his performance in the Big East with the Bulldogs, how the IU game a couple weeks ago was one of the most exciting games that he has played in, and how his initial thought when we committed to Butler that he would be there for four years.

(54:37-57:19) – Rake quickly wraps up today’s show and taking a quick look at the standings and matches going on today in the English Premiere League.