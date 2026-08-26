Millions of Americans struggle with home accessibility but options exist

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You might be thinking of aging in place to avoid making major changes in your life. Protect yourself by having a safe shower and grab bars you can use to avoid slipping. Remodeling your staircase to add a ramp or lift can help you use several floors in your home without always needing assistance.

According to AARP, 75% of older adults want to stay in their homes as they age. Being in a familiar space can improve your mental health and make you feel you have more control over your life.

Go for an accessible home design instead of risking your safety.

What Does Aging in Place Mean?

Living in your home as you age rather than moving to a community or any other type of housing. Most older adults start to feel less independent when they fall sick or have a disability.

Embrace safe home living if you want to have a sense of independence. You can keep most of the routines you’re already familiar with and still be safe.

What Are Some Safe Ways to Adjust to Aging?

Make every part of your home more accessible and start using tech to simplify your routine. Ensure you focus on the rooms with the most hazards first if you aren’t in a position to do a lot of changes at once.

Improve Access Between Floors

It might become harder to go up and down the stairs as you age. Don’t let it stop you from living independently.

When you visit stiltzhealthcare.com, you’ll discover many solutions you can use to move between different floors. Work with experts to find the best option depending on:

The amount of space available

Your budget

Future needs

You’ll have peace of mind if you don’t have to worry about falling every time you use the stairs. Stairlifts and incline platforms are often great elevator alternatives. Learn about the benefits and how each works to find the best one for you.

Make Your Bathroom Safer

Remodeling some parts of your bathroom is helpful for daily mobility. Once you install these items, you’ll feel safer and more comfortable:

Built-in shower seat

Handheld showerhead

Grab bars to help you stand

A remodeling expert can check your bathroom to figure out which changes you need to make. Consult them to avoid spending money on projects that won’t be very helpful.

Add Technology for More Independence

You can make your home safer without having to do a lot of construction. Look for ways to use tech to support your routine.

Older adults often find their lives easier when they get things like voice-controlled lights or a thermostat. These can help you avoid reaching for high areas and risking a fall.

Enhancing Accessibility to Support Aging in Place

You’ll be able to enjoy aging in place after adjusting your home to ensure it’s more accessible. Ask an expert to inspect your home instead of spending money without a proper assessment. They might suggest better accessibility options you hadn’t even thought of.

If you have several floors, get a lift instead of using stairs or avoiding some parts of your home. Check out our website for exclusive news on various topics.