More Americans trade screens for outdoor recreation as nature’s appeal grows stronger

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In an ever-increasing digital world, many Americans are trading screens in favor of outdoor recreation. This transformation is about embracing nature, meeting the need for physical activity, and improving mental well-being.

The good news is that the appeal is continuously growing. Heading outdoors also connects people and increases environmental awareness.

Why Is Outdoor Recreation On the Rise?

The Outdoor Industry Association reports that a record 183.2 million participants engaged in outdoor activities in 2025. This number has steadily risen since 2019, when around 153 million people were going outdoors.

A big shift occurred around the COVID pandemic. During this time, people were encouraged to use outdoor spaces to get exercise. Since then, habits have stuck.

Working patterns have changed in recent years. The pandemic led to more remote jobs, and those who work from home often enjoy greater flexibility to get out more.

Our relationship with technology is evolving. Ditching the screen to get out is a conscious choice that prioritizes mental and physical well-being.

Outdoor influencer content is also on the rise. Popular content creators on social media are introducing people to new places to visit.

What Are the Benefits of an Outdoor Lifestyle?

Nature’s growing appeal comes in many forms, such as hiking, cycling, and rock climbing.

But getting outside doesn’t mean you need completely screen-free recreation. Geocaching, bird call identification tools, and even this top duck hunting app are great ways smartphones encourage people to embrace nature.

Whatever you choose to do outdoors, there are several benefits.

Physical Health Benefits

Outdoor recreation is often great for your physical fitness. Benefits include:

Improved cardiovascular health

Better balance and flexibility

Enhanced muscle tone and strength

Increased energy levels

Mental Wellbeing Benefits

Americans embracing nature enjoy many mental health benefits. The link between outdoor activity and mental well-being has been well studied. The benefits include:

Reduced stress, depression, and anxiety levels

Better focus and cognitive function

Increased mindfulness and relaxation

Just going for a walk on the beach or in the woods can lift your mood dramatically.

Connecting with Others

Outdoor recreation often builds community. Group activities like team sports or being involved in running or hiking clubs connect people and create bonds.

Many outdoor spaces host community events or encourage activities so individuals can find ways to engage with one another.

Improved Environmental Awareness

Spending more time in nature encourages individuals to notice environmental and conservation issues. For example, hikers walking the same countryside may notice water levels in rivers changing, or witness the devastation from severe weather occurrences.

Greater environmental awareness can lead to individuals making more of an effort to reduce their impact on the planet.

Outdoor Recreation

The rise in outdoor recreation is driven by a greater awareness of its benefits on our mental and physical well-being and the social opportunities it brings. Seeing more of nature exposes us to the changes in our environment and our own impact.

Spending more time outdoors helps us all live more full and balanced lives.

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