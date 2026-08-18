How athletes manage their skincare routine during the season

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Some skincare routine tips for athletes who want to maintain the health of their skin during competitive seasons are to cleanse your skin after training, keep your skin hydrated, and use sun protection. Take care to disinfect your equipment before using it as well.

Athletes spend long hours outdoors or in stadiums, sweating away while they work on becoming better at their chosen sports. Sweat, frequent showers (overshowering is a real thing), changing weather conditions, and exposure to sunlight can all create a situation where it becomes hard to maintain healthy-looking skin.

How can athletes then protect their skin without spending too much time on it, as they are busy running around competing in their sports and trying to stay on top of their nutrition and demanding schedules? It’s all about keeping things simple.

Cleansing After Training Matters

Sweat itself is not necessarily harmful to the skin, but leaving sweat, dirt, makeup, sunscreen, or other products on the skin for extended periods can contribute to irritation or clogged pores.

Many athletes make cleansing part of their post-training skincare routine. A gentle cleanser can help remove buildup without excessively stripping the skin.

For athletes who train multiple times a day, using overly harsh cleansers repeatedly may cause dryness or irritation, so the routine should be adjusted to individual skin needs.

Hydration Is Important

Frequent sweating and showering can leave some athletes with dry or tight-feeling skin.

A suitable moisturizer can help support the skin barrier, particularly when athletes train in cold, dry, or windy conditions. Lightweight formulas may be more comfortable for people who dislike heavy products during training.

Skin hydration is also influenced by overall fluid intake, although drinking water should not be viewed as a substitute for appropriate skin care.

Sun Protection Is Essential For Outdoor Athletes

Athletes who train or compete outdoors can spend significant amounts of time exposed to ultraviolet radiation.

Using broad-spectrum sunscreen and reapplying it as appropriate can help protect exposed skin. Water- and sweat-resistant products may be particularly practical for athletes who perspire heavily or participate in water sports.

Hats, protective clothing, sunglasses, and seeking shade when possible can provide additional protection. Anti-aging skincare can be part of the skincare routine as well, as you get older.

Showering Habits Can Affect The Skin

Some athletes may shower several times a day, particularly during tournaments, double-training sessions, or long competition days.

Hot water and aggressive scrubbing can contribute to dryness and irritation. Shorter showers with comfortably warm water and gentle cleansing can be easier on the skin.

Moisturizing after showering can also help retain hydration. If all of these tricks aren’t helping, then consider getting some innovative facial treatments like the WonderFace sessions for holistic facial rejuvenation.

Equipment Can Contribute To Irritation

The following can create friction and trap sweat:

Helmets

Chin straps

Protective pads

Uniforms

Other athletic equipment

Keeping equipment clean and changing out of damp clothing when possible can help reduce irritation.

A Skincare Routine for Athletes

It’s important to have a specific skincare routine if you are an athlete, as your skin goes through a lot more than a layperson’s. Follow our tips on age-positive skincare, and you will be well on your way to natural beauty without too much trouble.

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