The wellness industry is moving from sleep hacks to sleep science

ShutterStock royalty-free image #1347261260, 'Satisfied pretty Afro American young woman has peaceful sleep, lies in bed on comfortable pillow, sees pleasant dreams, has gentle smile, enjoys softness of bedclothes, being under white blanket' uploaded by user #301519563, retrieved from ShutterStock on August 18th, 2026. License details available at https://www.shutterstock.com/license, image licensed under the ShutterStock Standard Image License

The wellness industry is moving away from quick-fix sleep hacks (e.g., antihistamines or mouth taping) and toward sleep science that focuses on nutrition, biology, and medical technology. Today, more brands are shifting to adaptogens and innovative tech like wearables and smart mattresses.

Sleep optimization through tried-and-tested sleep science has become more of a focus in the wellness industry, considering chronic sleep deprivation has reached crisis levels. 2024 data from the CDC shows that 30.5% of adults slept under 7 hours per night on average, short of the recommended guidelines.

What Does “Wellness Industry” Mean?

The wellness industry is a global market focused on providing products and services that promote and support physical, mental, and emotional health. It has many primary sectors, from personal care and beauty to nutrition, preventive medicine, fitness, and wellness sleep.

One of the chief goals of the wellness industry is to shift consumer focus from reactive illness treatment to proactive daily self-care.

How Big Is the Wellness Industry?

Today’s wellness industry has grown to become a multi-trillion-dollar global market. Per Research and Markets’ Health and Wellness Market Report 2026, it was worth $6.82 trillion in 2025. By 2026, the research firm expects it to hit $7.42 trillion and then $10.36 trillion by 2030.

How Is the Wellness Industry Evolving From Sleep Hacks to Sleep Science?

While some sleep hacks or remedies may work, they’re not for everyone, and some, like taking antihistamines or taping the mouth at night, may even pose risks.

Antihistamines, as allergy meds, may cause drowsiness, but they can have other unpleasant side effects like dry mouth and dizziness. Mouth taping can also be harmful, particularly to those with allergies or obstructive sleep apnea, as it restricts airflow, lowering blood oxygen levels.

As reputable brands within the wellness industry better understand those risks and the science of sleeping, they’ve been increasingly shifting toward holistic sleep improvements, including the following.

Adaptogens

Adaptogens are plants and mushrooms now found in modern sleep formulas. They’re botanical ingredients that support the body’s ability to deal with stress, which may, in turn, help promote better sleep by aiding the body’s stress response system.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Whole Health Library, for an herb to be an adaptogen, it must be:

Non-toxic at normal doses

Able to help the body return to a homeostatic state

Supportive of the entire body’s ability to deal with stress

Innovative Sleep Technology

Innovative sleep technology consists of devices aimed at helping users build and sustain better sleep habits and quality. Smart mattresses, for instance, track body movements throughout the night, adjusting firmness to enhance comfort and minimize the risk of sleep disruptions.

There are also sleep trackers, wearables (e.g., rings or bands) that log sleep stages and heart rate. Some have built-in smart alarms, too, waking wearers up at the lightest sleep phase, helping them feel more rested than when jolted awake.

Sleep Better With Sleep Science

With the wellness industry continuously researching sleep science, it’s shifting consumers’ focus away from risky hacks toward more holistic approaches like adaptogen supplementation. Innovative sleep tech, such as smart mattresses and trackers, may help, too.

Read up on the latest local and national news and more practical guides like this by checking out the rest of our platform.