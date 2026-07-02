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Top Moments: USA Ends 24-Year Drought With Dominant World...

Top Moments: USA Ends 24-Year Drought With Dominant World Cup Knockout Victory

Now the U.S. moves on to the Round of 16, where it will face Belgium at Seattle Stadium on July 6.

Published on July 1, 2026

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SOCCER: JUL 01 FIFA World Cup 26 Round of 32 - USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Top Moments: USA Ends 24-Year Drought With Dominant World Cup Knockout Victory

It took 24 years, but the United States men’s national team finally broke through. On July 1, 2026, the USMNT beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in a Round of 32 match at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, claiming its first World Cup knockout stage win since 2002.

That last one came in South Korea, when the U.S. defeated Mexico 2-0 to reach the quarterfinals. This victory marks just the second knockout stage win in USMNT history, giving fans across the country plenty to celebrate.

Check out below the top moments from the match.

RELATED | Top 10 FIFA World Cup Records of All-Time

1. Striker Folarin Balogun scored in the 45th minute

This sent U.S. into the break with a lead. That goal made him the fifth American to net three World Cup goals, joining an elite group with Landon Donovan, Bert Patenaude, Clint Dempsey, and Brian McBride.

2. Balogun was given a red card in the 64th minute

This forced the U.S. to hold strong with only playing 10 men.

3. Midfielder Malik Tillman had a beautiful free kick in the 82nd minute

This helped putting the game out of reach although Bosnia did give their efforts and take their shots.

Now the U.S. moves on to the Round of 16, where it will face Belgium at Seattle Stadium on July 6. Longtime supporters will remember the two nations met at this same stage during the 2014 World Cup, setting up a rematch loaded with history.

The stage is set. The U.S. is ready.

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