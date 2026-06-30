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NBA Cup Final Heads to Indianapolis’ Historic Hinkle Fieldhouse

Hinkle Fieldhouse has It has welcomed six U.S. presidents, hosted the first U.S. versus Soviet Union basketball games, and even served as a military barracks during World War II.

Published on June 30, 2026

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California v Butler
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

NBA Cup Final Heads to Indianapolis’ Historic Hinkle Fieldhouse

The NBA is taking its championship spotlight to college this season. The 2026-27 NBA Cup final will be played December 11 at Butler University‘s iconic Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, marking the first time the title game leaves Las Vegas.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league wanted “storied college arenas” to host the event, and Hinkle fits that description perfectly. NBA Head of Global Events Kelly Flatow called the venue “a special setting” to capture the excitement of the championship.

Built nearly a century ago, the roughly 9,100-seat arena carries deep history.

It has welcomed six U.S. presidents, hosted the first U.S. versus Soviet Union basketball games, and even served as a military barracks during World War II.

Its basketball legacy runs even deeper. Hinkle inspired the classic film “Hoosiers” after tiny Milan High won the 1954 state title there.

Indianapolis legend Oscar Robertson led Crispus Attucks High to back-to-back state championships in the building in 1955 and 1956, cementing its place in the city’s story.

The atmosphere remains unmatched.

RELATED | New Butler Head Coach Ronald Nored Reflects On His Journey Back To Hinkle Fieldhouse

“Hinkle Fieldhouse gets loud,” said Boston Celtics basketball operations president Brad Stevens, who once coached at Butler, “and it gets as loud as loud gets.”

The NBA Cup has crowned three champions since launching as the in-season tournament. The Los Angeles Lakers won the inaugural title in 2023, Milwaukee took the 2024 crown, and New York beat San Antonio for the 2025 championship.

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