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Fever Take Down Sparks 87-78 for First 2026 Win

The Indiana Fever earned their first win this season after they beat the Los Angeles Sparks 87-78 at Wednesday night.

Published on May 14, 2026

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Indiana Fever v Los Angeles Sparks
Source: Harry How / Getty

LOS ANGELES — The Indiana Fever earned their first win this season after they beat the Los Angeles Sparks 87-78 at Wednesday night.

Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell combined for 47 points at Crypto.com Arena.

With two assists in her latest game, Aliyah Boston reached 383 career assists, moving past Tiffany Mitchell into eighth place on the Fever’s all-time list.

Kelsey Mitchell recorded her 112th career game with at least 20 points, putting her just one game shy of tying Tina Thompson for the 20th most in WNBA history.

Making her first start for Indiana, Monique Billings hit a three-pointer just over three minutes into the game to score her first points as a Fever player.

Caitlin Clark picked up a technical foul right before halftime after arguing a call, and the team voiced concerns about the officiating after the game.

The Fever take on the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis. The game tips off at 7:30 Friday evening.

Fever Take Down Sparks 87-78 for First 2026 Win was originally published on wibc.com

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