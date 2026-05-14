Listen Live
Close
Breaking News
Colts 2026 Regular Season Schedule Read Full Story →
2026 Indy 500

IMS Museum Breaks Ground on Restoration and Event Center

The facility will be a "dedicated space for the full-time restoration department to continue preserving and caring for the vehicle collection."

Published on May 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

IMS Museum Restoration and Event Center groundbreaking
Source: IMS Museum

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum broke ground on its future restoration and event center on Wednesday.

The two-floor, 87,000-square-foot center, located at 1111 Polco St., near 10th and North Main streets, will be a “dedicated space for the full-time restoration department to continue preserving and caring for the vehicle collection.”

IMS Museum Restoration and Event Center
IMS Museum Restoration and Event Center
IMS Museum Restoration and Event Center

Michael Good, president of IMS Museum, called this project “a transformational investment in the future of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.”

“It’s an investment in preservation, education, innovation, and ultimately this community, this Speedway community that we all love,” Good said.

Right now, the IMS museum has about 50 cars in it. Good said there are another 150 cars “hidden around the city” that they will bring to the new IMS Restoration and Event Center.

“We’re going to be bringing the restoration of those vehicles to life,” said Good.

The new center will include an event space and multiple restoration and detailing bays. Construction is expected to be complete in May 2027.

IMS Museum Breaks Ground on Restoration and Event Center was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Recent
33 Items
Sports  |  BlackAmericaWeb Staff

All 32 NFL Schedule Release Videos: Social Media’s Super Bowl

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500
Beyond The Bricks  |  Landon Coons

One & Done Indy 500 Drivers

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars
6 Items
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

5 Takeaways From Colts 2026 Schedule

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Practice & Previews
Trackside  |  Landon Coons

Pato O’Ward Leads Practice 3 for the 110th Indy 500

NFL: AUG 20 Preseason - Ravens at Colts
Breaking News

Breaking News

Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts 2026 Regular Season Schedule

Music  |  Staff

Jordin Sparks to Perform National Anthem at Indianapolis 500

2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

Top Ten Indy 500 Finishes | Heroes of the Indy 500

Popular
WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

48 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

The Fan morning show 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan updated graphic
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Fan Morning Show

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close