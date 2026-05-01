Listen Live
Close
IndyCar

2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Unveiled as Pace Car for 110th Indy 500

The red, white and blue Corvette celebrates America’s 250th anniversary.

Published on May 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X
2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X (Source: Indianapolis Motor Speedway)

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X has been named the pace car for the 110th Indianapolis 500.

The Corvette was unveiled at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday. The USA-themed car is white and blue with red stripes split down the middle and the Indy 500 logo on the side, helping celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

“When I drove the car up here just a minute ago to pull it out onto the straightaway, it’s surreal,” said Tony Roma, a Corvette Executive Chief Engineer.

President of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar series Doug Boles said the Corvette has a top speed of 233 miles per hour.

Leading the field of 33 drivers to green for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” will be national champion Indiana University head football coach Curt Cignetti. He drove the Corvette around the track for a few practice laps on Thursday.

“I’m just hoping coach Cignetti decides to pull off when it’s time instead of trying to race those 33 cars into turn one,” said Boles.

The 110th running of the Indianapolis 500 is Sunday, May 24.

2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Unveiled as Pace Car for 110th Indy 500 was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
The Fan Invitational Golf Outing 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Trending
31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

Georgia v Mississippi State
11 Items
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

10 Takeaways From Colts 2026 Draft

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

Indianpolis Colts v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025
9 Items
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Winners And Losers From Colts 2026 Offseason

48 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close