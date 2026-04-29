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Beyond The Bricks

Remembering the Career of Gary Bettenhausen

Published on April 28, 2026

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Gary Bettenhausen
Source: Alvis Upitis / Getty

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they look back at the career of Gary Bettenhausen with his father’s influence, his stock car experience, and his first year at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In the second segment, Jake and Mike continue to look back at the career of Gary Bettenhausen with his 1972 Indy 500, a major injury from a crash, and his time with Penske.  

Then to wrap up another edition of the show, Jake and Mike continue to look back at the career of Gary Bettenhausen, with his 1980 Indy 500 and his time with dirt and hydroplane racing.

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