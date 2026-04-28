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Rick Carlisle Talks Pacers' Growth, Playoffs, And Offseason High...

Rick Carlisle Talks Pacers’ Growth, Playoffs, And Offseason Highlights

Looking toward the upcoming NBA Draft lottery, Carlisle admitted he lacks specific superstitions but remains optimistic.

Published on April 28, 2026

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Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks
Source: Patrick McDermott / Getty

Rick Carlisle Talks Pacers’ Growth, Playoffs, And Offseason Highlights

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle recently joined the show to share insights about the offseason, team growth, and what lies ahead for our community of basketball fans.

When asked about the current NBA Playoffs, Carlisle celebrated the deep parity across the league, calling the matchups incredibly compelling.

He also shared encouraging updates on Tyrese Haliburton.

The star guard is empowering his teammates by staying connected as a vital leader while making steady progress recovering from shingles and returning to the court.

Carlisle reflected on the diverse skills seen on the roster this year.

He praised Zubac’s brief but impactful regular-season stint, noting his excellent hands, playmaking, and rim defense.

He also highlighted Jarace Walker’s significant growth.

Walker is learning to thrive within the team system, and Carlisle emphasized that an inclusive, team-first mindset will elevate his unique talents next season.

Looking toward the upcoming NBA Draft lottery, Carlisle admitted he lacks specific superstitions but remains optimistic.

If the team misses a top-four pick, they plan to use available salary slots to actively improve the roster through free agency or strategic trades.

Addressing the evolving landscape of sports betting, Carlisle appreciates how the league educates players and staff on new norms to protect the game.

Finally, Carlisle shared his coolest offseason moments.

He recently visited his parents in upstate New York, staying in a bed-and-breakfast converted from his childhood elementary school, and he continues to hit the skies piloting jets as an aviation enthusiast.

Related Tags

Indiana Pacers Jarace Walker NBA Draft NBA Playoffs Rick Carlisle Tyrese Haliburton

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